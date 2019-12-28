Jaguars' Leonard Fournette out vs. Colts in Week 17 with Illness

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 28, 2019

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) warms up before the AFC championship NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette will notbe available for Sunday's season finale against the Indianapolis Colts due to an illness. 

Fournette confirmed he will not play on Sunday after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Jaguars had listed the star running back as doubtful.   

Fournette's 2018 campaign was a massive struggle that included missing eight games due to injuries. Things have gone much better for the former LSU back so far this season. He's already set a career high with 1,152 rushing yards and 522 receiving yards. 

The Jaguars have struggled to maintain consistency on offense this season with quarterback Gardner Minshew II adjusting to starting in the NFL in the wake of an injury to Nick Foles and his subsequent struggles upon returning. Jacksonville's offense ranks 29th in the NFL with 17.5 points per game.

Losing Fournette is just another hurdle for head coach Doug Marrone's offense to overcome, but with one game remaining, there isn't much at stake for the team if he can't go. 

Jacksonville has contingencies in place if Fournette is unable to recover by Sunday, with rookie Ryquell Armstead getting his first extended playing time to keep the run game going.  

