Ninja to Host New Year's Eve Fortnite Event in Times Square

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins will host a New Year's Eve event in Times Square this year, the popular Twitch streamer announced today at TwitchCon.

In a Q&A with Twitch CEO Emmett Shear, Ninja revealed he will be livestreaming Fortnite exclusively on Twitch from a location overlooking Times Square's New Year's Eve crowd.

The event will start at 4 p.m. ET and end at 4 a.m. ET on New Year's Day. Special guests will join Ninja throughout the 12-hour broadcast and will be announced at a later date.

Red Bull/Ninja

"When I started in gaming, I never thought that something like this would be possible," Ninja said in a press release. "New Year's Eve has always been fun for gamers because it's a night where you have a widely accepted excuse to stay up and game, but there's never been an event in the mainstream that's actually built around that tradition."

Ninja views this New Year's Eve event as a way to celebrate his explosive year. From becoming Twitch's biggest streamer with over 11 million followers to streaming with Drake and appearing on The Ellen Show, Ninja's become one of the most popular names in gaming.

"This is just my ultimate New Year's Eve Fortnite LAN party with some of my best friends and a few surprises that I hope we as a community can have a lot of fun with," said Ninja.

This will be the third LAN event Ninja has hosted this year. The streamer started the year with Ninja Las Vegas hosted at the Esports Arena in the Luxor Hotel. In May, Ninja followed up on the success of his first event with Red Bull's Rise Till Dawn event, an all-nighter on the 99th floor of Chicago's Willis Tower. While fans could attend the previous events, tickets will not be available for Ninja's New Year's Eve event.