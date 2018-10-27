B/R's Best Reads of the Week of October 27

Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Could Regis Prograis, the Pride of New Orleans, Be the Fighter Boxing Needs?

Lil Wayne and Tyrann Mathieu have already co-signed the undefeated Regis Prograis. The entire city of New Orleans is next.

The Man Behind Football Leaks: Exposure of the Beautiful Game's Biggest Secrets

No one knows who's behind the WikiLeaks of soccer. A former FIFA employee? Disgruntled agent? Random hacker? Whoever he is, he is on the run, uncovering the biggest fraud and corruption cases along the way.

WWE's Glass Ceiling Is Just a Footnote for Renee Young

On Sunday, WWE will hold its first all-female PPV event, Evolution. Renee Young, a trailblazer in her own right, will be calling proceedings.