B/R's Best Reads of the Week of October 27

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JULY 14: Regis Prograis celebrates after defeating Juan Jose Velasco during their WBC Diamond Super Lightweight Title boxing match at the UNO Lakefront Arena on July 14, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)
Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Could Regis Prograis, the Pride of New Orleans, Be the Fighter Boxing Needs?

Lil Wayne and Tyrann Mathieu have already co-signed the undefeated Regis Prograis. The entire city of New Orleans is next.

                

The Man Behind Football Leaks: Exposure of the Beautiful Game's Biggest Secrets

No one knows who's behind the WikiLeaks of soccer. A former FIFA employee? Disgruntled agent? Random hacker? Whoever he is, he is on the run, uncovering the biggest fraud and corruption cases along the way.

              

WWE's Glass Ceiling Is Just a Footnote for Renee Young

On Sunday, WWE will hold its first all-female PPV event, Evolution. Renee Young, a trailblazer in her own right, will be calling proceedings.

