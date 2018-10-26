UFC Fight Night 138: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Picks

UFC Fight Night 138: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff PicksOctober 26, 2018
- Volkan Oezdemir vs. Anthony Smith
- Michael Johnson vs. Artem Lobov
- Misha Cirkunov vs. Patrick Cummins
- Andre Soukhamthath vs. Jonathan Martinez
- Gian Villante vs. Ed Herman
- Alex Garcia vs. Court McGee
It's been a while, eh?
After three weeks off following the UFC 229, Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov juggernaut, the Octagon is back and ready to host a bunch of MMA action. But while the last show was a glitzy, glamorous affair in fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada, UFC Fight Night 138 is, well, not so glitzy or glamorous.
With the UFC currently set up in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, this looks to be a much more low-key affair that will play out in front of a smaller crowd in a much smaller venue with much less-popular fighters.
The main card stands as follows:
Looking for some spoilers? Well the Bleacher Report staff picks team is back together to break down and call the winners of these bouts.
Alex Garcia vs. Court McGee
Ryder
Both of these guys have lost to Sean Strickland, but only one of them has beaten…middleweight champion Robert Whittaker?!?! Guess that makes Court McGee my pick.
McGee, unanimous decision
Harris
It seems like a long time ago that Garcia was a hard-hitting Tristar prospect and McGee was a gritty member of John Hackleman's then-vaunted Pit team. At 18-7, the 33-year-old McGee is pretty shopworn. Garcia is the better, stronger athlete and will test McGee's chin. This time, anyway, McGee's chin will not pass the test.
Garcia, TKO, Rd. 1
McCarter
Ends inside of a round and Garcia wins. Past that give me McGee. I think Garcia can finish inside of five minutes. McGee, like other vets on this card, is toward the end of his road. Garcia hits hard. Bad combination.
Garcia, TKO, Rd. 1
Rondina
As Nathan touched on, there's a scenario where McGee can drag this out and grind out an ugly decision win. I just don't think he gets to that point. Garcia will crack him with something big in the second round and will reel in the victory in emphatic fashion.
Garcia, TKO, Rd. 2
Gian Villante vs. Ed Herman
Ryder
It is genuinely amazing to me that Ed Herman has been in the UFC for 12 years and does not appear to have moved up or down from where he was in the rankings on the day he started. Villante will have size and toughness on his side, and should mug his way to a decision win.
Villante, unanimous decision
Harris
Hey, look! It's Ed Herman! He hasn't competed in well over a year, though, and has lost three of his last four. And yet, across the aisle, Villante has the same record in his last four bouts and doesn't seem able to pull off a win unless it's a flast knockout. The veteran Herman is too tough and too skilled to let that happen. Sound the upset alarms.
Herman, unanimous decision
McCarter
Herman is gritty, and this is the kind of fight he might have won five years ago. But it's not five years ago. Villante is hittable and been in wars, but Herman has been in more. The mileage will have caught up to him.
Villante, TKO, Rd. 2
Rondina
I don't think Villante's an especially great talent, but he's got what it takes to best Herman. He'll beat out the veteran and make us once again wonder if he's finally putting it all together.
Villante, unanimous decision
Andre Soukhamthath vs. Jonathan Martinez
Ryder
Soukamthath was originally supposed to fight Gavin Tucker, who dropped out with an injury. Martinez is taking his spot, and you can expect the crisp, game stylings of Soukamthath to give him problems.
Soukamthath, TKO, Rd. 2
Harris
Appearing on barely two weeks' notice, Martinez is in the soup here. Flashy kickboxing could make this fun for a while, but his level of competition is low. The 24-year-old should be commended for stepping up here but he'll be outgunned against a win-hungry Soukhamthath.
Soukhamthath, unanimous decision
McCarter
Late-notice replacement vs. Soukhamthath? Yeah, give me Soukhamthath.
Soukhamthath, TKO, Rd. 2
Rondina
I mean...are we all forgetting that Soukhamthath just lost a fight to a dude that literally couldn't even stand up? I'm willing to pick against him just based on that!
Martinez, submission, Rd. 2
Misha Cirkunov vs. Patrick Cummins
Ryder
This has sleeper potential. Cirkunov was one of the top prospects at 205 not that long ago, and Cummins never met a bloodbath he didn’t like. The common hiccup in the career of Cirkunov has been falling to men with great punching power, and Cummins doesn’t possess that. The Latvian-Canadian gets it done.
Cirkunov, unanimous decision
Harris
For Cummins to win, he'd essentially need to pin Cirkunov against the fence for 15 minutes. That's a tall order. Yes, he has wrestling, but he hasn't shown he can consistently find takedown entries. Cirkunov doesn't have knockout power, and Cummins is all sorts of tough. Cirkunov will mark him up for a bloody decision win.
Cirkunov, unanimous decision
McCarter
This could be 15 minutes of Cummins grinding out a win, but I'll say during that 15 minutes he will eat enough strikes to lose on the cards. Cirkunov should be able to score in his pockets of time on the feet, and Cummins' inability to mount significant offense will haunt him even if he takes it to the ground.
Cirkunov, unanimous decision
Rondina
Unless Cirkunov hasn't really worked on his wrestling at all, he should be able to handle Cummins. Will it be pretty? Will it be memorable? Nope. But the Canadian should be able to get the win here.
Cirkunov, unanimous decision
Michael Johnson vs. Artem Lobov
Ryder
Artem Lobov is not a UFC-calibre athlete. Michael Johnson is.
Johnson, unanimous decision
Harris
We all know why Artem Lobov is here. He's Conor McGregor's buddy and, by all indications, wouldn't be here if not for that fact. Zubaira Tukhogov would have made for a compelling grudge opponent because of their respective roles in the McGregor-Khabib Nurmagomedov saga, but Johnson is less so. Even on short notice, Johnson should use wrestling and an overall more complete skill set to topple the Russian-Irishman.
Johnson, TKO, Rd. 2
McCarter
Ever watch College Gameday and see everyone pick the same team and start to get a bit of an upset feeling? That's what I am getting from this one. Lobov is not the more talented fighter, but he did show me something in his fight with Cub Swanson. He isn't so far down the pack as we'd like to believe and Johnson is incredibly inconsistent. So, give me Lobov here.
Lobov, unanimous decision
Rondina
I don't think this one's a slam dunk just because Johnson has looked so, so bad over the last 18 months or so but Lobov has looked much worse for much longer. I don't know how good Johnson is or what the future holds, but he should have this one, no trouble.
Johnson, TKO, Rd. 1
Volkan Oezdemir vs. Anthony Smith
Ryder
Smith is a nice story, on a 13-2 run over the past few years and still only 30-years-old. Both losses have come in the UFC though, and they’ve been to mid-level guys, which is concerning. Still, Oezdemir, though he’s fought for a world title, hasn’t actually done much to prove he’s elite—fast knockout wins prove you can knock someone out quickly, not that you’re a well-rounded top contender.
I’m taking Smith in a hard-fought, scrappy affair.
Smith, unanimous decision
Harris
Smith has looked great at light heavyweight, but his last three wins, which includes one bout at middleweight, are as follows: Hector Lombard, Rashad Evans, Shogun Rua. Average age: 38. His last loss was a Fight of the Night effort against fearsome but not indomitable Thiago Santos. Smith has shown he's here to put on a show, but a win over Oezdemir would show he's something more. It would be good for the division, but until he's proven in these spots, he's still unproven.
Oezdemir, TKO, Rd. 2
McCarter
I am not sold on Smith at 205 either. He is a fun addition and has been performing well, but I am not ready to buy-in. Oezdemir learned a lot from his failed title bid. This should be a good rebound matchup as Smith plays into his strengths. Oezdemir will connect and finish during this fun war.
Oezdemir, TKO, Rd. 1
Rondina
Anthony Smith, as it stands, is a mid-level light heavyweight. Volkan Oezdemir has been consistently making quick work of mid-level light heavyweights.
Could Smith have a Dustin Poirier- or Robert Whittaker-esque renaissance, going from a mid-level talent in one weight class to an elite in the next one up? Maybe. But I'll believe that when I see it.
Oezdemir, TKO, Rd. 1