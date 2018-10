UFC Fight Night 138: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Picks

2 of 6

Ryder

It is genuinely amazing to me that Ed Herman has been in the UFC for 12 years and does not appear to have moved up or down from where he was in the rankings on the day he started. Villante will have size and toughness on his side, and should mug his way to a decision win.

Villante, unanimous decision

Harris

Hey, look! It's Ed Herman! He hasn't competed in well over a year, though, and has lost three of his last four. And yet, across the aisle, Villante has the same record in his last four bouts and doesn't seem able to pull off a win unless it's a flast knockout. The veteran Herman is too tough and too skilled to let that happen. Sound the upset alarms.

Herman, unanimous decision

McCarter

Herman is gritty, and this is the kind of fight he might have won five years ago. But it's not five years ago. Villante is hittable and been in wars, but Herman has been in more. The mileage will have caught up to him.

Villante, TKO, Rd. 2

Rondina

I don't think Villante's an especially great talent, but he's got what it takes to best Herman. He'll beat out the veteran and make us once again wonder if he's finally putting it all together.

Villante, unanimous decision