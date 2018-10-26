UFC Fight Night 138: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Picks

0 of 6

It's been a while, eh?

After three weeks off following the UFC 229, Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov juggernaut, the Octagon is back and ready to host a bunch of MMA action. But while the last show was a glitzy, glamorous affair in fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada, UFC Fight Night 138 is, well, not so glitzy or glamorous.

With the UFC currently set up in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, this looks to be a much more low-key affair that will play out in front of a smaller crowd in a much smaller venue with much less-popular fighters.

The main card stands as follows:

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Anthony Smith

Michael Johnson vs. Artem Lobov

Misha Cirkunov vs. Patrick Cummins

Andre Soukhamthath vs. Jonathan Martinez

Gian Villante vs. Ed Herman

Alex Garcia vs. Court McGee

Looking for some spoilers? Well the Bleacher Report staff picks team is back together to break down and call the winners of these bouts.