Mexican F1 Grand Prix 2018 Qualifying: Max Verstappen Fastest in FP1

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Red Bull's Max Verstappen led the way in first practice at the Mexican Formula One Grand Prix on Friday.

After winning at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City a year ago, the Dutchman appears in brilliant form heading into the race again. He topped team-mate Daniel Ricciardo, with the Renault pair of Carlos Sainz and Nico Hulkenberg in third and fourth, respectively.

More is expected from the Mercedes and Ferrari drivers in the afternoon when they are likely to turn to the quicker tyre compound.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton has a great chance to clinch the driver's championship this weekend. A top-seven finish in Sunday's race is all the Briton needs to win the prize for a fifth time.

The drivers will be back on track later in the day for second practice. Here's a look at how things have gone so far in Mexico.

FP1 Recap

Here are the standings following the first session at the Mexican Grand Prix:

As is so often the case in first practice the early stages were tentative, with Kimi Raikkonen sat atop the standings for long spells as the only man to set a time. A number of drivers were also on the radio complaining about significant tyre degradation.

There was something for the home fans to cheer in the early parts of the session, as their home hope Sergio Perez was looking sharp in his Force India:

The pace accelerated when the Red Bull drivers started to get serious. Following Verstappen's win at this venue last year the team were expected to be strong again in 2018 and they showed promising signs in FP1.

With 30 minutes to go, it was Verstappen who moved to the top of the pile with a time of 1:16.656, with his team-mate the man closest to him.

Meanwhile, Ferrari stars Vettel and Raikkonen were struggling to get up to speed, with the former having a big lockup and the latter bringing out a brief yellow flag after a spin.

Meanwhile, Hamilton appeared to be having some issues with his power output:

In the end, neither the Ferrari drivers nor the Mercedes drivers were willing to push things quite as hard as Verstappen in the first session, allowing the Red Bull man to keep his spot at the top.

It means we're likely to receive a clearer indication of what the two other major teams on the grid can offer over the course of the weekend in when they emerge again for FP2.