COD Black Ops 4 TwitchCon Live Stream, Prize Money, Rosters for Doritos Bowl

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will enter the tournament spotlight for the first time Saturday at TwitchCon 2018 in San Jose when star-studded rosters led by Ninja, Shroud, CouRageJD and DrLupo compete in the video game's Blackout battle royale mode for the Doritos Bowl.

Although the Call of Duty franchise has long been known for its campaign, multiplayer and zombie gameplay, it added a battle royale to its latest release following the massive success of Fortnite. Now some of the biggest names in gaming will compete for their share of $250,000 in prize money.

Let's check out all of the important details for Saturday afternoon's showcase event. That's followed by a look at the team rosters and a preview of the tournament.

Viewing Information

When: Saturday, Oct. 27 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Doritos on Twitch

Doritos Bowl Rosters

Team Ninja

Ninja (captain)

JoshOG

GoldGlove

FearItSelf

Team Shroud

Shroud (captain)

Just9n

ChocoTaco

Chad

Team CouRage

CouRageJD (captain)

Karma

TeePee

Hysteria

Team Lupo

DrLupo (captain)

AnneMunition

Mad Ruski

Ninja With No L

Tournament Preview

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 was only released two weeks ago, so it's safe to say developer Treyarch and publisher Activision are still smoothing out issues with their first attempt at a COD battle royale.

Early gameplay is promising for those seeking a more realistic alternative to Fortnite, though. Instead of cartoon-like characters in cool costumes with bright colors, which are aimed mostly at the younger demographic, Blackout features battle-ready players who look prepared for real combat.

The map presents more of a war-zone feel compared to the vibrant nature of Fortnite with gamers forced to use the natural cover of buildings, trees and other objects rather than creating their own structures.

So far, the main gameplay concern raised by the top Twitch streamers during their Doritos Bowl practice is the strength of level-three armor. A player with that defense combined with full 200 HP holds a massive advantage over anybody else in the lobby.

Otherwise, the warm-up games have been mostly clean and entertaining, which is an accomplishment in itself given the game's recent release.

The scoring system for Saturday's four-game tournament awards one point for each kill. There are also multiplier bonuses for placing inside the top 10 (0.5x), top five (0.75x) and top three (1.25x). It's a format that should reward aggressiveness over camping.

Another intriguing aspect of the tournament is the fact the lobby will be filled out by random gamers who are lucky enough to queue into the same match as Ninja, Shroud and Co.

"Sign in to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 to join a Blackout game at the designated times and possibly play against your favorite Twitch streamers during the Doritos Bowl," the official website reads.

It's going to create more of an exhibition atmosphere than a true esports competition, but getting four marquee members of the Twitch community to lead the teams should create huge exposure as COD attempts to separate itself from the suddenly endless stream of battle royale games hitting the market.