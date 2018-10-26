Aaron Ramsey Rules Out Joining Tottenham When He Leaves Arsenal

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has ruled out the possibility of joining Tottenham Hotspur when he leaves the club at the end of the season.

Ramsey is in the final year of his deal, and the Gunners withdrew their offer of a new contract. The Welshman has been left in the dark as to why, but he won't be joining their bitter rivals.

Per The Sun's Mark Irwin, when asked if he would consider an offer from Spurs, he said:



"No. We all know the contract has been taken off the table and I still don't know why because a few weeks before we'd sort of agreed a deal and I was ready to sign.

"But something happened within the club and I'm not exactly sure what it was. Hopefully one day somebody will come up and tell me why they changed their minds.

"Maybe I'll get some clarity when the time is right. If I get some reasons, maybe I can accept them, but that hasn't happened yet.

"So all I can do at the moment is get my head down and work as hard as I can to help this team for the rest of the season."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.