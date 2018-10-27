Mexican F1 Grand Prix 2018: Start Time, Drivers, TV Schedule and More

Peter J Fox/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton is on course to win his fifth Formula One world championship on Sunday at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Hamilton came close to clinching the prize in the United States a week ago, but was unable to get past Max Verstappen late on to put him mathematically clear of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.

This weekend the Mercedes driver only needs to finish in the top seven to win the driver's title and join Juan Manuel Fangio with a quintet of championships. Only Michael Schumacher, who won seven in his illustrious career, will have more than Hamilton should he succeed at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City.

Here are the key details for the weekend's racing in Central America and a preview of what's to come on a potentially historic Sunday.

Date: Sunday, October 28

Time: 7:10 p.m. (GMT), 3:10 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: Sky Sports F1 (UK), ESPN2 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), WatchESPN (U.S.)

Hamilton on Course for Fifth Title

The Ferrari Twitter account broke down what to expect from this track:

History beckons for Hamilton in Mexico on Sunday, as barring a mechanical failure or a crash he will take his place alongside Prost as the second-most successful driver in the history of F1.

Per 888Sport, Hamilton would move ahead of some illustrious names if he was able to get the job done:

While there has been a sense of rivalry between himself and Vettel over the last couple of years, in the main in the clutch moments it's Hamilton that has come out on top. This season, individual and strategic errors at important points have cost the Ferrari man dear.

Ahead of the weekend Hamilton said that this upcoming world championship win would be his best to date, per James Galloway of Sky Sports.

"Even though you're improving, the competition improves, different circumstances arise, but this year particularly has been one of the most enjoyable years with the things that I have been faced with," he said. "So if I were to win the title, I think it would definitely be one that I would be probably most proud of and be able to appreciate most."

Here's what needs to happen for Hamilton to get the job done:

Vettel will realistically be aware he can do almost nothing at this stage to put himself back in title contention, although will want to finish the season strongly with next term in mind.

In recent weeks things haven't been going especially well for the German. In the United States last time out he was left facing the wrong way after contact on the first lap:

The winner in the previous race was Vettel's team-mate Kimi Raikkonen. Having gone five years without victory it was one for the veteran Finn to savour and you sense he will look to soak up every moment of driving for Ferrari in the final three races, as he is set to move to Sauber in 2018.

A year ago it was Red Bull's Max Verstappen who triumphed at this circuit and after his second place finish last Sunday he's clearly still in a fighting spirit:

Red Bull also looked strong in practice on Friday, with Verstappen top and Daniel Ricciardo in second in both sessions.

Throughout the season the Mercedes, Ferraris and Red Bulls have been a cut above the rest of the field, meaning even if Hamilton was to make an error on Sunday he would most likely recover seventh spot, time permitting.

With that in mind it'd be a huge surprise if Hamilton wasn't the toast of the sport come the end of the upcoming race. However, the form of the Red Bull drivers means he may have to settle for a spot on podium.

Prediction: 1. Verstappen, 2. Ricciardo, 3. Hamilton