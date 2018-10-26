Tottenham Hotspur Reportedly Lead Arsenal in Miguel Almiron Chase

Tottenham Hotspur Reportedly Lead Arsenal in Miguel Almiron ChaseOctober 26, 2018
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly the front-runners to sign Atlanta United playmaker Miguel Almiron ahead of bitter rivals Arsenal.
According to Andres Riquelme of Paraguayan radio station Futbol a lo Grande (h/t the Mirror's Liam Prenderville), Spurs are interested in recruiting the 24-year-old, but it is unclear if they're willing to pay the £22.1 million fee required to secure his signature.
It's said Arsenal have also been linked with a move for Almiron, but Tottenham are ahead of them in the queue.
The No. 10 has been one of Major League Soccer's top performers this year, having contributed 12 goals and 13 assists for Atlanta in 32 appearances.
His creativity has been unrivalled in the United States this season:
WhoScored.com @WhoScored
Miguel Almirón: Has made more clear-cut goalscoring opportunities (17) than any other player in MLS this season For more player stats -- https://t.co/2Dty0R57BQ https://t.co/TNWfFBoJWf
ESPN's Matteo Bonetti is among many the 24-year-old has impressed with his performances:
Matteo Bonetti @TheCalcioGuy
I remember watching Miguel Almiron live in Atlanta and being shocked by just how fast he is. @kev_egan preached about him all year. What a player. Could start for so many top European teams.
Almiron seems like he could be ready to make the step up, though it will require significant investment on Spurs' part if they're to snap him up.
Amid speculation linking him with an £11 million move to Arsenal, Atlanta United president Darren Eales told 92.9 The Game (h/t Metro) earlier this month that "it would have to take at least triple that for me to even get out of bed and think about any bids for Almiron."
The club are perhaps preparing for the Paraguay international's departure, though, as they have reportedly signed River Plate's Gonzalo Martinez, per TNT Sports LA (h/t football writer Kristan Heneage):
Kristan Heneage @KHeneage
You'd have to imagine the arrival of Pity Martinez signals the departure of Miguel Almiron to Europe. Credit to Atlanta, it takes confidence to play with such big numbers (by MLS standards) and it makes me wonder if more clubs will consider investing in a big money prospect. https://t.co/6jmjU0dVQJ
That could free up Almiron to join Spurs or another club in January.
As impressive as he has been in MLS this year, it will always be something of a gamble to recruit from there, particularly if they pay the price Eales wants for him.
If the club aren't prepared to budge on their valuation, his suitors will need to assess their confidence in his ability to adapt to the higher demands of European football.
