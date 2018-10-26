Tottenham Hotspur Reportedly Lead Arsenal in Miguel Almiron Chase

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 26, 2018

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 01: Miguel Almiron of MLS Allstars during the 2018 MLS All-Stars game between Juventus v MLS All-Stars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 1, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly the front-runners to sign Atlanta United playmaker Miguel Almiron ahead of bitter rivals Arsenal

According to Andres Riquelme of Paraguayan radio station Futbol a lo Grande (h/t the Mirror's Liam Prenderville), Spurs are interested in recruiting the 24-year-old, but it is unclear if they're willing to pay the £22.1 million fee required to secure his signature.

It's said Arsenal have also been linked with a move for Almiron, but Tottenham are ahead of them in the queue.

The No. 10 has been one of Major League Soccer's top performers this year, having contributed 12 goals and 13 assists for Atlanta in 32 appearances.

His creativity has been unrivalled in the United States this season:

ESPN's Matteo Bonetti is among many the 24-year-old has impressed with his performances:

Almiron seems like he could be ready to make the step up, though it will require significant investment on Spurs' part if they're to snap him up.

Amid speculation linking him with an £11 million move to Arsenal, Atlanta United president Darren Eales told 92.9 The Game (h/t Metro) earlier this month that "it would have to take at least triple that for me to even get out of bed and think about any bids for Almiron."

The club are perhaps preparing for the Paraguay international's departure, though, as they have reportedly signed River Plate's Gonzalo Martinez, per TNT Sports LA (h/t football writer Kristan Heneage):

That could free up Almiron to join Spurs or another club in January.

As impressive as he has been in MLS this year, it will always be something of a gamble to recruit from there, particularly if they pay the price Eales wants for him.

If the club aren't prepared to budge on their valuation, his suitors will need to assess their confidence in his ability to adapt to the higher demands of European football.

