Jose Mourinho Dismisses Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Manchester United Reunion Rumours

Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has ruled his club out of the race to re-sign Los Angeles Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic after he left for Major League Soccer in March.

Romelu Lukaku has struggled for goals in United's attack this season—he's scored four times in 13 games—but that still won't push Mourinho to sign Ibrahimovic again. When asked in Friday's press conference if he would be making another move for his former star, Mourinho replied: "No. No."

Ibrahimovic, 37, struggled to return to his best in the Premier League after he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in April 2017. However, he's now soaring in MLS and can lead the Galaxy into this season's play-offs with a victory against Houston Dynamo on Sunday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.