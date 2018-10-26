Liverpool Reportedly Open Talks on New Long-Term Contract for Joe Gomez

TF-Images/Getty Images

Liverpool have reportedly opened talks with Joe Gomez's representatives as they hope to tie down the England international to a new long-term contract at Anfield.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign on Merseyside and started in all but one of the Reds' nine Premier League matches so far this season. James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo wrote negotiations between the club and Gomez's party are under way as they seek to reward his fine form.

Gomez featured alongside Virgil van Dijk in central defence for his first seven appearances of the campaign but has played at right-back in recent weeks.

Gomez is beginning to realise his potential after enduring some difficult injuries in recent years. The worst of those came in October 2015, when he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury that ended his season only four months after joining the club from Charlton Athletic in a £3.5 million deal.

Three years on and the Three Lions defender is now a steady figure in Jurgen Klopp's starting XI and has even managed to relegate star full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold to the bench in the last two league outings.

Liverpool writer Jack Lusby recently hailed the progress of such a modest signing, specifically singling out his versatility across the back line as a strength:

Pearce highlighted this as Liverpool's best start to a season defensively, conceding only three times in their first nine league games of the season as they share the table summit with defending champions Manchester City.

Gomez has also played every minute of Liverpool's UEFA Champions League campaign in central defence and gave another sturdy performance in Wednesday's 4-0 thrashing of Red Star Belgrade:

His current deal—signed in January 2017—runs until the summer of 2022. Rather than extend that agreement, it's possible Liverpool could just improve his current terms as a message of thanks for his work so far this season.

The Daily Star reported in December 2017 that Gomez only earns £10,000 per week at Anfield, so it's no surprise the club are seemingly keen to offer an increase.

Gomez has also endured Achilles and ankle setbacks in recent years, per Transfermarkt, but rather than loan him out, Liverpool are now reaping the benefits of their investment in him.