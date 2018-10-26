DeAndre Hopkins Says He Thinks Texans Have the Best Offense in NFL

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and the Houston Texans put on a show in a 42-23 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night at NRG Stadium, and afterward, one of the stars had a bold proclamation.

According to NFL Network's Omar Ruiz, Hopkins believes nobody can match the Texans offense: "I think we have the best offense in the NFL."

The Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs may feel differently, but Thursday night's showing made a convincing argument in the Texans' favor, to say the least.

Houston looked virtually unstoppable against Miami, putting up 42 points and 427 yards in 55 plays while committing zero turnovers. Watson (16-of-20, 239 yards and five touchdowns) was the star of the game, recording more touchdowns than incompletions.

Meanwhile, Hopkins continued his strong season by hauling in six catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns:

And that doesn't include a ridiculous catch that was wiped out by a penalty:

As good as Hopkins was, he didn't lead his team in receiving. Will Fuller V put up 124 yards and a score on five catches in the victory.

Not only was the passing attack on point, but the running game was also grooving. Houston ran for 188 yards on 5.4 yards per carry, and Lamar Miller put up 133 yards and one touchdown.

The Texans scored six times against the Dolphins, and none of their scoring drives took more than four minutes, 27 seconds. In fact, they had three touchdown drives take less than a minute.

Efficiency at its best.

Houston has won five straight games after it started the season 0-3, scoring 27.6 points per game during the winning streak. Even with Thursday night's outburst, though, the Texans rank 17th in scoring (24.6 points per game), as they have scored more than 22 just twice in eight contests. That's a far cry from the Chiefs offense (37.1 points per game).

Of note, Miami's defense ranks 27th in scoring allowed (27.4 points per game).

After his team added to an impressive winning streak with a blowout victory, Hopkins has every reason to hype the Texans. If Houston keeps winning, it may have the opportunity to go up against Kansas City or the Los Angeles Rams—in the playoffs—to settle the debate.