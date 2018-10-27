Is Nuggets Center Nikola Jokic a Superstar? Nobody Around the NBA Can Agree

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Through the early stages of the 2018-19 season, the Denver Nuggets (4-1) are one of the best teams in the NBA, and 23-year-old Serbian center Nikola Jokic is a big reason why.

"He's an MVP candidate," one agent said.

Jokic is undeniably a star, although to date, he's been snubbed as an All-Star. Expect that to be remedied this coming February. But is he a superstar? Where does he rank at a position that has become diminished in value in recent years?

"He's averaging 23.4 points on 13.2 shots a game, to go along with everything else he does. That's insane," said the agent, who does not represent Jokic.

Jokic is also a tremendous playmaker, dishing 6.2 assists nightly to go with 10.6 rebounds. And he's an efficient scorer at 59.1 percent from the field, 40.0 percent from three-point range and 84.6 percent from the line.

In a straw poll of a dozen experts—some in the media, others working with teams or NBA-related entities—Jokic was named as a top-three center unanimously.

"Anthony Davis is the best player in the league. Whatever position you put him at, he's the best center," an Eastern Conference scout said.

Second was Joel Embiid, followed by Jokic. Rounding out the top five was Rudy Gobert at four, along with various votes for Karl-Anthony Towns, Draymond Green, Al Horford, Steven Adams, Marc Gasol and, when healthy, DeMarcus Cousins.

Honorable mentions included DeAndre Jordan, Andre Drummond and Hassan Whiteside.

"Can I include Giannis Antetokounmpo?" one video analyst asked.

The scout was alone in listing Jokic as tied for third with Gobert, noting that only Davis and Embiid are true two-way players (offense and defense). Jokic is a tremendous scorer, while Gobert is a superior defender without nearly the same firepower.

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

If Jokic is indeed the third-best center, should he be labeled a superstar?

"I'm not there yet. Superstars don't get subbed out on final defensive possessions," a second video analyst said. "He is amazing offensively [and] can do it all on that end. I know some people have Jokic as a top-15 player, but I'm just not there yet."

Last season, Jokic and the Nuggets needed a victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the final game of the season, with the winner advancing to the playoffs. Denver lost on the road in overtime.

"At the end of the day, a top-15 player doesn't lose Game 82 with the playoffs on the line," the analyst continued. "Maybe that's unfair, but [a superstar] would find a way. Jokic is still bad defensively."

Outside of their loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, the Nuggets have been much improved defensively. But while Jokic should make an All-NBA team this season, don't expect him to make any All-Defense squad.

The best players in the league, according to those polled (in no particular order), included LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, Antetokounmpo and Davis. Damian Lillard and Embiid were also mentioned.

Jokic didn't crack the top 10, and one executive said outright he isn't a superstar.

"I think there are probably only five or six in the NBA," he said. "I can't put him in the same category as LeBron, AD, Kawhi, Harden and KD. I'd even put Westbrook and Curry as 1B [superstars]."

Tough crowd.

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Eastern Conference scout elaborated on why Jokic isn't in the top tier.

"The superstar is a threat on both ends of the floor and/or can play multiple positions at an All-Star level. LeBron is fine at the 3 or 4," he said. "Davis plays 4 or 5; it doesn't matter. That's what makes him one notch above Jokic."

True centers aren't as common in the NBA as they were a decade or so ago. The Golden State Warriors have relied on the 6'7" Green to help them win three titles over the last four years.

At the end of games, teams are going smaller with lineups that can switch defensively at every position. That puts players like Jokic at a disadvantage.

"The center position isn't dying, but teams are allocating those resources differently," a Western Conference scout said. Versatile, smaller defenders who can shoot the three are taking jobs away from traditional 7-footers.

Houston, for instance, relies heavily on 6'10" Clint Capela, but it's the 6'6" PJ Tucker who is more likely to finish games as the team's center. On Thursday, Lakers coach Luke Walton successfully went small against Jokic.

"Jokic is a handful for anyone," Walton said. "Denver wants to be spaced out and shoot threes. If they're going inside to get [Jokic] jump hooks ... even if he scores, we can get the ball and run it back at them with the smaller group."

After notching his first triple-double as a Laker, James summed up how the Lakers handled Jokic with two words.

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

"Speed kills," he said.

Jokic is one of the best centers in the league and one of the top overall players. He's earning a superstar's salary of $24.6 million this season, despite having only played for three seasons. With Jokic, the Nuggets will be a force all year, and coach Mike Malone has found a winning formula with him and the team's quality depth.

"I'm curious to see how they do in the playoffs, especially Jokic," the Western Conference scout said. "He's at a position that can be a liability. Can he be good enough to offset that?"

If so, that's when it's time to start considering Jokic a superstar. He needs to build his reputation in the postseason. Until then, he and the Nuggets will fight to make sure their playoff berth doesn't hinge on a road win on the last day of the season.

That shouldn't be a problem, as Jokic's skill set should help propel Denver to a top-four seed and home-court advantage in the first round.

Email Eric Pincus at eric.pincus@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, @EricPincus.