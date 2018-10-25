Lamar Miller, Jordan Thomas Fantasy Outlook After Week 8

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Fantasy football owners may have had better odds of hitting the Mega Millions lottery jackpot than successfully predicting Jordan Thomas' two-touchdown performance Thursday night.

Heading into the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins, the Houston Texans tight end had caught four passes for 29 yards and the two scores.

Lamar Miller has had a big night on the ground as well, going for 122 yards and a touchdown entering the fourth quarter. Deshaun Watson also targeted him two times, with Miller unable to bring down either pass.

This is Miller's second straight 100-yard game after he hit the century mark in Houston's 20-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Because he has been inconsistent this year, fantasy owners might have hesitated to start Miller in Week 8. Thursday's game will have eased some of those concerns, and Week 9 is shaping up nicely for the veteran running back.

The Denver Broncos are allowed 148.1 rushing yards per game, second-most in the NFL. Miller is poised for his third 100-yard performance in a row.

When it comes to Thomas, one game isn't enough to outweigh the rest of his rookie season. He entered Week 8 having caught four passes for 91 yards.

The sixth-round draft pick assumed a bigger role against the Dolphins because an illness left Ryan Griffin unavailable to play. If Griffin is healthy for Week 9, he could once again supplant Thomas on the depth chart.

There may be a relative rush to add Thomas off the waiver wire in the hope of striking midseason gold. Ideally, you'd wait another week to see whether this is an outlier in an otherwise nondescript debut season for Thomas.