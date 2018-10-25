IndyCar Driver Robert Wickens Confirms He's Paralyzed from Waist Down

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

IndyCar driver Robert Wickens announced in an Instagram post he is paralyzed from the waist down, calling himself a "paraplegic" Thursday.

The post contains a video of his physical therapy as he noted he is still working on his recovery:

Did my first slide transfer as a paraplegic today. My upper body is getting stronger and stronger and hopefully I’ll be able to do it unassisted soon. I’ve only been posting videos of the small movement in my legs, but the reality is I am far away from walking on my own. Some people are a bit confused with the severity of my injury, so I wanted let you know the reality of it. I’ve never worked harder for anything in my life, and I am giving it all I’ve got to spark those nerves in my legs.

Wickens was initially injured in a crash at Pocono Raceway on Aug. 19.

According to Bob Pockrass of ESPN, Wickens suffered a variety of injuries from the crash, including a "thoracic spinal fracture, neck fracture, tibia and fibula fractures to both legs, four broken ribs, a broken right forearm, a broken elbow, fractures in both hands and a pulmonary contusion."

An additional injury to his spinal cord is also likely affecting his feeling in his legs.

Wickens was in his first year with IndyCar but was in the midst of an impressive run prior to the crash.

The 29-year-old finished the season with 10 top-10 finishes in 14 events, while his seven top-five finishes ranked fifth in the IndyCar series. Despite missing the final three races, he ended the year tied for 10th in the standings.