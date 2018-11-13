5-Star RB Prospect John Emery Commits to LSU After Georgia Decommitment

Photo Credit: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

The LSU Tigers added one of the best offensive playmakers in the entire 2019 recruiting class on Tuesday when running back John Emery joined the fold.

Sam Spiegelman of Rivals reported the news.

This comes after Emery decommitted from the Georgia Bulldogs with an Oct. 25 tweet saying, in part, it was "one of the toughest decisions I've made in my life so far."

Kipp Adams of 247Sports noted Emery was the sixth player to decommit from Georgia during the 2019 cycle.

The Bulldogs' loss is LSU's gain, as the 5'11", 206-pound Emery is a 5-star prospect and the No. 21 overall player, No. 2 running back and No. 3 player from the state of Louisiana in his class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

The Louisiana native drew plenty of attention from SEC schools, as the vast majority of the crystal ball predictions on his 247Sports page predicted him to LSU over Mississippi State in the immediate aftermath of his decision to leave the Bulldogs.

Glenn Guilbeau of USA Today noted LSU head coach Ed Orgeron alluded to keeping running back talent from Louisiana in the state right before Emery decommitted from Georgia.

Emery is a do-it-all back who is talented enough to remain on the field all three downs. He has the size to pick up difficult yardage in between the tackles and the speed to get to the edge. He is also versatile enough to become involved in the aerial attack and serve as a matchup problem in open space against linebackers.

Don't be surprised if he earns a significant role in the backfield rotation right away for the Tigers with that skill set.

LSU needs offensive playmakers to keep up with the mighty Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC West every season, and landing playmakers like Emery on the recruiting trail is the fastest way to do just that.