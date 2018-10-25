Derek Carr on Criticism Amid Raiders' Struggles: 'I Love It'

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is apparently a fan of the criticism he's received this season after a 1-5 start.

"A lot of people don't like going through tough times, but I tell you what, I love it. I actually embrace it," he told radio host J.T. the Brick (h/t TMZ Sports).

"I think the people that can get through those times, the people that can still be the same person as they go through those times, those are the ones that make it out better," he continued. "And I'm definitely one of those. I'm here and I'm gonna be here."



Oakland has struggled on the field, but it has generated plenty of negative off-field headlines as well.

Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic reported Carr has a "fractured relationship" with teammates, especially after game tape "showed what looked like him crying after being sacked and injuring his arm."



The report pointed to "whispers" inside the organization that Carr may not be the long-term answer at quarterback even though he is under contract through the 2022 campaign.

The quarterback took to Twitter to defend himself and let fans know he loves being a member of the Raiders:

Tight end Lee Smith defended Carr and called attacks against the quarterback "a joke."

Carr was a Pro Bowler in each of the last three seasons, but he has just seven touchdown passes to eight interceptions and has struggled to replicate his typical production. The lackluster showing on the field hasn't helped matters, although Carr isn't the only source of reported Raiders drama.

Vic Tafur of The Athletic reported a number of players have questioned head coach Jon Gruden's "accountability" after pass-rusher Khalil Mack and wide receiver Amari Cooper were each traded.

The team has a plethora of first-round draft picks in upcoming years after the trades, but the 2018 campaign has been a disastrous one even if Carr says he loves the struggle.