TMZ: 49ers WR Victor Bolden Jr. Sues Nutrition Company over Failed PED Test

Josie Lepe/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Victor Bolden Jr. filed a lawsuit against Rogue Nutrition, claiming the company's creatine contained a banned substance that caused his performance-enhancing drug suspension.



TMZ Sports obtained a copy of the lawsuit, which says Bolden took the company's Trident Creatine supplement to a testing facility and found it contained a steroid. Bolden was suspended for the first four games of the 2018 season after testing positive for Ostarine.

"Unknowingly, I used a supplement that was on the NFL's banned substance list," Bolden said in a statement at the time. "As a professional athlete, I take full responsibility for not verifying the ingredients of the supplement. In the future, I will be much better educated when choosing what to put in my body. It hurts to know that I will not be on the field with my team for the first four games of the season."

Bolden, who the 49ers signed as an undrafted free agent in 2017, made the roster despite the suspension. He has recorded one reception for 10 yards since returning, being primarily utilized on special teams.

The lawsuit is seeking compensation for Bolden's four games of lost wages, plus other damages.