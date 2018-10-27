Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 10 EPL Predictions

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Fans of the Premier League will have to wait until Monday for the headline match of Week 10 when table-topping Manchester City visit Wembley Stadium to take on Tottenham Hotspur.

The weekend is not short on top-quality action, though, as Liverpool host a Cardiff City side fresh from their first win of the season and Manchester United take on Everton at Old Trafford.

Chelsea and Arsenal both face tough away fixtures on Sunday as they visit Burnley and Crystal Palace, respectively.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United will be hoping to finally register their first win of the season at Southampton, and similarly winless Huddersfield Town go to Watford.

Here is all the viewing and scheduling information for the 10 fixtures, along with predicted scorelines.

Saturday, October 27

3 p.m. BST, 10 a.m. ET: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

3 p.m. BST, 10 a.m. ET: Fulham 2-2 Bournemouth, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

3 p.m. BST, 10 a.m. ET: Liverpool 3-0 Cardiff City, NBCSN (U.S.)

3 p.m. BST, 10 a.m. ET: Southampton 0-0 Newcastle United, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

3 p.m. BST, 10 a.m. ET: Watford 3-1 Huddersfield Town, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

5:30 p.m. BST, 12:30 p.m. ET: Leicester City 2-1 West Ham United, BT Sport 1 (UK), NBC (U.S.)

Sunday, October 28

1:30 p.m. GMT, 9:30 a.m. ET: Burnley 0-1 Chelsea, NBCSN (U.S.)

1:30 p.m. GMT, 9:30 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal, Sky Sports Premier League (UK), NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

4 p.m. GMT, noon ET: Manchester United 3-2 Everton, Sky Sports Premier League (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Monday, October 29

8 p.m. GMT, 4 p.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Manchester City, Sky Sports Premier League (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Live-streaming available via Sky Go, BT Sport Player and NBC Sports Live Extra.

Jose Mourinho's United produced another fine second-half performance last time out in the Premier League and nearly claimed all three points at Stamford Bridge after being 1-0 down against Chelsea.

Ross Barkley's last-gasp goal meant the spoils were shared, though, and the Red Devils are now arguably in the position of having to win every league game, at least until Christmas, if they are to get back in the title race.

They certainly must win at home against Everton to avoid falling further back from the top four, as Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal all have winnable games.

Anthony Martial could be key for United after his two-goal showing against Chelsea.

Per football analyst David O'Brien, the Frenchman is clinical when he gets in front of goal:

Everton and United have conceded 28 goals between them this season, so Sunday's clash is sure to entertain.

The big game of Week 10 sees City visit Spurs as they attempt to keep their unbeaten league run intact.

It has been over six months since the Sky Blues last lost in the English top-flight, a 15-game unbeaten streak stretching back to April, when Pep Guardiola's men were surprisingly turned over in the Manchester derby.

Spurs are one the few sides in the league who will feel they are capable of beating the champions, especially at home.

But they will also be aware of not having got close to them in either fixture last term, when City beat Spurs 3-1 at Wembley and 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Harry Kane will be absolutely vital if Mauricio Pochettino's men are to get anything from Monday's clash.

The England captain has been quiet of late, but he broke a four-game scoring drought for club and country when he netted midweek against PSV Eindhoven while in UEFA Champions League action.

In peak form, Kane can cause problems for even the best defences, and if he turns up on Monday Spurs could pick up all three points.