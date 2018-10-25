Manchester City Transfer News: Ritsu Doan Rumours Return, January Deal Eyed

VI-Images/Getty Images

Manchester City are once again being linked with Japanese sensation Ritsu Doan, with a report stating the Sky Blues are eyeing a January deal.

According to the Mirror's Francisco Acedo, Groningen have no intention of selling the forward in midseason. The Dutch side previously rebuffed City's attempts to buy a stake in the youngster, per Goal.

Per Acedo, Atletico Madrid and Juventus are also keeping an eye on Doan, who is rated at £5 million and has impressed since making the move to Europe.

The 20-year-old scored nine goals in his debut season in the Eredivisie and was nominated for the Kopa trophy as a result. He was also called up to Japan's national team, which is a rare feat for such a young player plying his trade in Europe.

Here are some of his highlights:

Doan has long been touted as a top talent and made the Guardian's Next Generation list in 2015, when he still played for Gamba Osaka in his native Japan.

He has excellent finishing ability with both feet and a great eye for a pass, but it's his strength on the ball and defensive contributions that really set Doan apart. While most attacking midfielders shy away from the physical side of the game, the Japanese starlet relishes duels and uses his low centre of gravity to great effect.

Doan also has quick feet that help him get out of tight spots, adding to his tremendous appeal.

City's interest in the player goes back a long way, and it's no surprise to see the club try to move for Doan before his price shoots up or other giants of European football get involved.

He's in a perfect situation to continue his development at Groningen, and the Dutch side undoubtedly realise he could net them a much larger fee at some point in the future.

A deal that includes a loan back to the Netherlands would be ideal, but at this point, the transfer doesn't seem likely to be concluded in January.