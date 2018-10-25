Anthony Martial Reportedly Wants More Than £150,000 a Week to Sign New Contract

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is reportedly requesting a weekly wage in excess of £150,000 before signing a new contract at Old Trafford.

According to James Robson of the Evening Standard, there is confidence at United that Martial will sign a new deal with the club despite the fact he rejected United's most recent offer.

The Frenchman is said to be asking for an increased salary following the club's decision to hand Luke Shaw a new deal worth £150,000 per week.

"Martial has indicated he wants to extend his stay at the club—but United's hierarchy are aware they have set a precedent by making Shaw one of the highest-paid defenders in the world," Robson reported. "United's executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward, already demonstrated his commitment to Martial by tabling a new contract even after Mourinho was prepared to sell the 22-year-old in the summer."

According to Robson, the fact that Shaw had entered the final year of his contract at Old Trafford "applied the pressure during negotiations" with the Red Devils. The left-back signed a new lucrative five-year deal earlier in October.

Robson said that it was imperative United got the former Southampton man tied down for the long term:

While there doesn't appear to be a similar rush when it comes to Martial, United will want to get his future resolved as quickly as possible in order to prevent further transfer speculation.

According to Rob Dawson of ESPN FC, Martial has attracted interest from Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich but is ready to commit his future to the Premier League side.

The former Monaco man has rediscovered his form in recent weeks, scoring three times in his past three outings. Martial netted a brilliant brace in the 2-2 draw with Chelsea on Saturday, and he looks like the team's most threatening player in the final third.

Since he arrived at the club, Martial has also been United's most likely source of goals:

Given his composure in goalscoring areas, his searing speed and the fact he's still in the early stages of his career, Martial still has the chance to reach the pinnacle of the game.

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette thinks the forward will benefit from some consistency around him:

Despite fluctuations in form during his United career, Martial has always remained popular with supporters, and news he has signed a new contract would delight plenty.

Should he agree an extension, the onus would be on Mourinho to find a way of getting the best out of the tyro regularly and for the France international to turn in performances worthy of any boost in salary he's set to receive.