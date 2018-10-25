Ernesto Valverde Believes Barcelona Have Clasico 'Mental Edge' After Inter Win

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde told reporters his team have grabbed a key mental edge heading into Sunday's Clasico against Real Madrid thanks to their wins over Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League.

The former Athletic Bilbao boss stressed form is not a factor in such high-stakes contests but that the great showings on Europe's biggest stage will give the side a significant boost, per Football Espana:

"It was an important and difficult match [against Inter] and our first without [Lionel] Messi. Everyone was expectant and I think we responded well.

"Clasicos don't take form into account. Those differences aren't seen and an important emotional change is needed. ...

"The good thing about today's match is that we overcame the adversities we had. We have nine points and there was a draw [between Tottenham and PSV], which favours us in the group.

"The team played well, but we were especially fantastic at Wembley [Stadium]. Winning these two games gives us a mental edge for a Clasico like Sunday's one.

"It'll be a very exciting game, but I don't think we have the advantage on them. We must maintain our sense of solidarity and the team ethic we showed tonight."

The Blaugrana continued their perfect run in the Champions League with a 2-0 over Inter on Wednesday. They previously dominated Spurs at Wembley Stadium, winning 4-2 before the international break.

The Catalans will face Real in La Liga on Sunday.

Barcelona played without the injured Lionel Messi on Wednesday and struggled for creativity at times, but his replacement, Rafinha, got the opening goal after great work from Luis Suarez. Jordi Alba secured the three points with a late finish.

Rafinha could retain his starting position for El Clasico, but some fans―including sports writer Muhammad Butt―would prefer to see the explosive Ousmane Dembele, who brings more creativity to the table:

Both Barcelona and Real have had their struggles this season, but the Blaugrana appear to be rounding into form ahead of the Clasico. They grabbed a big win over in-form Sevilla coming out of the international break and wasted little energy on Wednesday.

In contrast, Real slumped to another loss at home against Levante on Saturday and barely scraped past Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Tuesday.

A testy exchange between Marcelo and a reporter after the match summed up the negativity surrounding Los Blancos heading into the Clasico, per AS:

Manager Julen Lopetegui is far from a popular man in the Spanish capital, and there's a feeling he could be sacked if things don't go the European champions' way on Sunday.

The gap between Real and Barcelona in La Liga is just four points, but a loss in the Clasico would put a major dent in Real's title hopes.

The momentum that comes with a win may just be what Los Blancos need, however. Their schedule will ease up significantly thereafter, whereas Barcelona have to face Inter, Real Betis, Atletico Madrid and PSV before the calendar turns to December.

Barcelona have barely got out of their own mini crisis and could be plunged back into uncertainty with a loss on Sunday, so there's plenty on the line―as there usually is in El Clasico.