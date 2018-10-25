Jurgen Klopp Praises Mohamed Salah After He Scores 50th Liverpool Goal

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised Mohamed Salah after he scored his 50th goal for the club in the 4-0 win over Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday.

The Egyptian scored a brace in the one-sided UEFA Champions League contest, making it three goals in the last two games. It's a run that's eased fears about Salah's form following an inconsistent beginning to the campaign.

After the match, Klopp said he was delighted with how the Egyptian has performed since arriving at the club from Roma last summer and added he wasn't concerned by his muted recent celebrations, per Mike Keegan of the Daily Mail.

"[It's] an exceptional number, hopefully he can continue," he said. "He's completely fine. It's all good. I couldn't see his face (when he scored) but I know he's fine. I saw his face when I took him off—that was different!"

Although Salah hasn't hit the same extraordinary highs as the previous campaign, reaching his half-century of goals offered a reminder of how prolific he has been for the Reds.

The double on Wednesday against the Belgrade opponents pushed Salah on to six goals for the season, and there have been signs in recent games that the No. 11 is beginning to go through the gears in a manner not too dissimilar to last term.

Following an injury in the Champions League final last season and a subsequently tough 2018 FIFA World Cup with Egypt, perhaps it's unsurprising Salah wasn't at full tilt in the early weeks of the season.

For Liverpool, it would be ideal if he did begin to find his absolute best prior to the festive period and the congested run of fixtures that will test the squad. With that in mind, Klopp would have been delighted that not only Salah, but also Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane were on the scoresheet on Wednesday, capping off a good night for the team's front three.

While Salah may not be celebrating goals with the same exuberance as he did at times last season, the fact he is back among the goals will be enough to keep all associated with the club content.

Next up for Liverpool is a clash with Cardiff City in the Premier League on Saturday. Given the Welsh team have been tipped by plenty for relegation this term, it's the type of encounter in which Salah will fancy his chances of filling his boots again.