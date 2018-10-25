Stephen Curry Destroys Wizards with 51 Points in Win

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Stephen Curry is arguably the greatest shooter in basketball history, but sometimes even he takes things to a different level.

It's frankly not even fair.

Curry exploded for 51 points on 15-of-24 shooting from the field and 11-of-16 shooting from deep during the Golden State Warriors' 144-122 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at Oracle Arena.

He dazzled the home fans by darting past Washington defenders with his silky-smooth ball-handling and then launching triples throughout the game. He even unleashed the Michael Jordan shrug in the third quarter after connecting with one from well behind the line.

Curry would have scored more if he didn't rest during crunch time with the game well in hand.

Washington can at least take solace knowing it doesn't have to worry about Curry in the Eastern Conference.