David Price Shines as Red Sox Beat Dodgers to Take 2-0 World Series Lead

The Boston Red Sox are in firm control of the 2018 World Series.

Boston won Wednesday's Game 2 at Fenway Park over the Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-2, building a 2-0 lead over its National League foe. David Price started for the victors and allowed two earned runs, three hits and three walks while striking out five in six innings, while J.D. Martinez spearheaded the offense with the decisive two-RBI single in the fifth.

Los Angeles countered with Hyun-Jin Ryu, who gave up four earned runs, six hits and one walk with five strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

Elite Price Another Nail in Dodgers' WS Coffin

The Dodgers don't have a chance in this World Series if the dominant version of Price is going to show up instead of the lackluster playoff one.

Boston's offense led the league in runs (876), hits (1,509), doubles (355), batting average (.268), on-base percentage (.339) and slugging percentage (.453). Ace Chris Sale is arguably the best pitcher in baseball and figures to improve on his Game 1 showing (three earned runs in four innings) as he puts his American League Championship Series hospitalization further in the rearview mirror.

Price's history of postseason struggles was a sliver of hope in an otherwise daunting task for the Dodgers, but he retired the final seven batters he faced as Boston took the lead for good in the middle innings.

Much like Clayton Kershaw for Los Angeles, the difference between Price's regular-season performances and his playoff showings is a defining characteristic of his career. He has a Cy Young, two ERA titles and five All-Star nods to go with a 3.25 career ERA, but his postseason ERA was 5.04 entering Game 2.



He started down a familiar path in this year's playoffs when he allowed a combined seven earned runs and three homers in 6.1 innings in his first two starts against the New York Yankees and Houston Astros, but he put some of his demons behind him with six scoreless innings in Game 5 of the ALCS.

Price picked up right where he left off Wednesday and baffled a starting Dodgers lineup that was missing a combined 85 home runs with left-handed hitters Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy and Joc Pederson on the bench to avoid the southpaw.

The loaded Red Sox present enough problems for an overmatched Dodgers team. This World Series is all but over if Price is going to perform at an elevated level as well.

What's Next?

The series shifts to Los Angeles for Friday's Game 3. The Dodgers will need to win at least two of the next three at home to push the battle back to Boston.

