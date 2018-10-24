Report: Ben Simmons to Return vs. Bucks After Missing 1 Game with Back Injury

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers guard-forward Ben Simmons will play in Wednesday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks despite dealing with back soreness.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported the news.

Simmons, 22, missed Tuesday's overtime loss to the Detroit Pistons. He was initially injured in Saturday's win over the Orlando Magic.

"He didn't feel as comfortable as we would have wanted," Sixers coach Brett Brown told reporters Tuesday. "It was just one of those things that with a back-to-back game, we're giving him the best chance we can give him to possibly play tomorrow.

"We felt like it's wise to sit him tonight."

In his second NBA season, Simmons has been stellar when he's been on the floor. His averages of 12.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game are obscured by the fact he only played eight minutes against Orlando.

The Sixers relied on Markelle Fultz to handle their primary ball-handling duties, and rookie Landry Shamet saw extended playing time. Fultz and Simmons have been an oil-water mix in the starting lineup this season, but the Sixers have been determined to make it work—in part to help Fultz's confidence.

Fultz has struggled as he looks to bounce back from a disastrous rookie season. He's averaging 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 40.5 percent from the floor.