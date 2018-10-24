CSKA Fans Blamed for Roman Escalator Incident Ahead of UCL Match

David Ramos/Getty Images

CSKA Moscow have responded to claims their fans caused the incident with an escalator in a Roman metro station ahead of Tuesday's UEFA Champions League match against AS Roma, calling the reports "premature conclusions."

The Russian club released a statement urging patience while authorities investigate the matter (h/t Football Italia):

"We'd like to mention that the representatives of Russian Embassy in Rome and Russian Football Union immediately reacted and are also doing everything possible to help injured people. Medical and police services of Rome, despite the controversial rumors, didn't leave our citizens without support and tried their best to help them.

"Regarding the various official comments about the reasons of the accident (including the statement about pseudofans jumping on the escalator) we think that it's not the right moment for the premature conclusions.

"Our faithful fans and citizens were hurt, and now the top priority are their health and homecoming. It's up to Rome police authorities to investigate the reasons why escalator in the underground of one of the global capitals where hundred thousand people travel every day collapsed and thus threatened the people's lives."

More than 20 people were injured during the incident Tuesday night. An escalator malfunctioned and quickly picked up speed, causing the passengers riding it to smash into each other at the bottom.

Russian journalist Artur Petrosyan shared a video of the incident (warning: graphic content):

According to the Football Italia report, one of the injured passengers had their foot partially amputated.

Roma expressed their support for those injured:

Eyewitnesses reports pointed the finger at CSKA fans, who supposedly jumped and danced on the escalator until it malfunctioned. The bottom steps "crumpled," which caused the escalator to speed up.

Rome mayor Virginia Raggi presented those reports as the official version, but CSKA have now called for patience until the investigation is completed. The club also pledged its support to help those injured during the incident.

Roma beat CSKA 3-0 in Tuesday's clash to grab a share of the Group G lead. The Giallorossi are tied with Real Madrid on six points, two ahead of CSKA and five ahead of Viktoria Plzen.