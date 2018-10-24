Report: Manchester City Scouted Alex Sandro Amid Marcelo, Juventus Rumours

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

Alex Sandro was reportedly under the watchful eye of Manchester City scouts at Old Trafford on Tuesday night. City's talent-spotters ran the rule over the Juventus left-back during the Bianconeri's 1-0 win over Manchester United in Group H of the UEFA Champions League, per Steve Goodman of The Sun.

Goodman also noted Sandro, who is valued at "around £50 million," could be available because "Juventus are reportedly keen to sign Real Madrid left-back Marcelo in January."

Italian publication Tuttosport (h/t AS) recently report Marcelo has already told Real Madrid he wants to swap the Spanish capital for Turin.

Marcelo and Sandro both occupy the same position for the Brazil national team. However, the idea of Juve giving up on a younger, better defender in Sandro for 30-year-old Marcelo is a curious one.

So is the notion of City spending big on a new left-back when fit-again Benjamin Mendy has become a key member of the Citizens' attack. The Frenchman is providing width with pace and power and proving an invaluable outlet thanks to his keen eye for a pass:

Mendy can court controversy, though, particularly from his run-ins with manager Pep Guardiola. The latter has chided the defender who cost £52 million in 2016 for excessive use of social media, as well as for being late to a recent treatment session.

For all the supposed friction between them, Mendy appears happy with life under Guardiola:

Injuries have also been an issue, though. Mendy missed most of his first season in Manchester with a knee problem, while a metatarsal injury has caused him to miss time already in this campaign.

Guardiola's apparent weariness with Mendy would make sense of interest in Sandro. The latter is also a dynamic presence going forward thanks to his energy, technique and flair. Recovery pace and a willingness to challenge in the air also make him a competent defender.

Versatility is also an asset, as Sandro can play as a traditional full-back in a back four. He can also operate at wing-back, lending useful tactical flexibility to Juve.

Sandro is a talent, but City would be wiser keeping faith in Mendy. There is little cover behind the latter, with only converted midfielders Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fabian Delph available, but £50 million is too much to pay simply for depth.