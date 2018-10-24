Fortnite 6.2 Patch Notes with Fortnitemares, Cube Monsters, Six-Shooter and More

ERIC BARADAT/Getty Images

A Halloween theme overtakes Fortnite Battle Royale in the version 6.20 patch released Wednesday. The Fortnitemares limited time event features Cube Monsters, including Fiends and Brutes that drop loot, and a special Fiend Hunter Crossbow weapon added to take down the zombie-like creatures.

Epic Games announced the details and passed along a trailer for the popular video game's new mode:

The Cube Monsters spawn around the map as part of an otherwise normal solo, duo or squad match. Along with trying to kill the Fiends and Brutes, which can grant anywhere from three to 20 shields in addition to the possible loot, gamers are still trying to achieve a Victory Royale.

Here's a look at the monsters in action:

The Fiend Hunter Crossbow can be used in any situation, but it only hits for 40 base damage against opponents compared to 160 base damage on Fiends and Brutes.

Meanwhile, the Six-Shooter is a versatile weapon with the ability to hipfire for close-range combat or provide first-shot accuracy for a mid-range fight. The base damage ranges from 34 to 38, depending on whether the new gun is an uncommon, rare or epic variation.

Another key change in this week's patch is the ability to redeploy a glider anytime your character jumps from 10 or more meters in the air.

The move will virtually eliminate fall damage as players will be able to save themselves when a structure they've built is shot down, which usually happens when a third party is trying to impact a build fight between two other players.

In addition, players should be able to conserve more materials since they can traverse large areas of the map quicker without having to deal with the up-and-down terrain. This should be particularly useful when trying to stay ahead of the storm.

The glider redeployment feature was previously utilized in the 50 vs. 50 limited-time modes.

Most of the other main alterations in the latest patch were related to Playgrounds.

Epic added challenges to help gamers develop their building and shooting skills, a new version of the Spiky Stadium, a Port-A-Pirateship minigame for two opposing teams and more vending machines around the map to help find specialized loot.

Finally, shifting back to the Halloween theme, the Rocket Launcher has been switched to a special Pumpkin Rocket Launcher. It's a cosmetic change that doesn't affect the weapon's damage.