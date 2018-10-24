Maurizio Sarri Says Eden Hazard Will Miss BATE Europa Clash Due to Back Injury

Rui Vieira/Associated Press

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has confirmed Eden Hazard will miss Thursday's clash with BATE Borisov in the UEFA Europa League but said he is hopeful the player will be fit for the showdown with Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.

According to John Cross of the Daily Mirror, the Belgium international accrued a back problem in the 2-2 draw with Manchester United on Saturday and "found his movement restricted" on Sunday as a result.

Sarri has confirmed Hazard will not be risked against BATE, although he said the forward has a chance of making the match at Burnley.

"He's out," the Italian coach said at his press conference on Wednesday, per Rob Guest of Football.London. "He's got a back problem. We're trying to solve the problem for Sunday."

The showdown at Stamford Bridge will see the Blues look to continue their impressive start to the Europa League, having already picked up 1-0 wins over PAOK and Videoton in Group L.

However, if they are to make it three wins in a row, they will have to do it without their most prolific goalscorer in recent seasons:

In addition to ruling Hazard out of the game, Sarri also provided further team news and said summer signing Jorginho will sit this one out.

"I don't know," he said of potential changes. "We have to play after five days from the last match. The problem will be on Sunday as we have to play after 65 hours. We have to change something. Jorginho needs to rest now."

The central midfielder has been exceptional for the Blues since arriving at the club from Napoli in the summer and has been central to Sarri getting his blueprint across so quickly.

Per Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe, some specific plans have been put in place by opponents to nullify his influence:

Cesc Fabregas appears likely to deputise for Jorginho; he stepped in when Jorginho was rested for the Carabao Cup showdown with Liverpool earlier this season.

Fabregas will be desperate to get a game having spent time on the fringes recently, as will defender Andreas Christensen. Sarri has said the latter will definitely be involved and commented on the challenges of rotating the side:



With Antonio Rudiger and David Luiz both performing well as a partnership at the base of the side, Christensen has yet to play in the Premier League this season. According to Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, the Dane is ready to ask to leave if his prospects don't improve at Stamford Bridge:

Chelsea supporters will be pleased with how the team is performing this season and will hope that Sarri not only has a look at some fringe players in this contest but some youngsters too.

When asked about the prospects of some tyros being involved on Thursday, he said: "I don't know about [Callum] Hudson-Odoi but [Ruben-Loftus-Cheek] maybe."