Jose Mourinho Says He Is Concerned About Romelu Lukaku's Recent Form

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistOctober 24, 2018

Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho (R) shakes hands with Manchester United's Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku as he's substituted during the English FA Cup fifth round football match between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United at the John Smith's stadium in Huddersfield, northern England on February 17, 2018. Manchester United won the game 2-0. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said he is worried about Romelu Lukaku's recent form and discussed the possibility of replacing the striker in the first XI. 

The Belgium international has struggled for his club in recent weeks, and on Tuesday night in the UEFA Champions League he was easily marshaled by Juventus duo Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini.

Mourinho was asked about Lukaku after the 1-0 loss and whether he has concerns about the way he is playing, per Metro:

"Yes. No critics at all, a complete understanding that the player is a fantastic professional that wants to give everything for the team. But I have to agree that his moment is not sweet and not just with the goals that he's not scoring.

"Also with his confidence, his movement, his touch, he's not linking the game well with the team. But he's our striker. And he's a good striker, and he's a striker that we believe in."

         

