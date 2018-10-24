Jose Mourinho Says He Is Concerned About Romelu Lukaku's Recent Form

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said he is worried about Romelu Lukaku's recent form and discussed the possibility of replacing the striker in the first XI.

The Belgium international has struggled for his club in recent weeks, and on Tuesday night in the UEFA Champions League he was easily marshaled by Juventus duo Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini.

Mourinho was asked about Lukaku after the 1-0 loss and whether he has concerns about the way he is playing, per Metro:

"Yes. No critics at all, a complete understanding that the player is a fantastic professional that wants to give everything for the team. But I have to agree that his moment is not sweet and not just with the goals that he's not scoring.

"Also with his confidence, his movement, his touch, he's not linking the game well with the team. But he's our striker. And he's a good striker, and he's a striker that we believe in."

