Marcelo Plays Down Injury Fear, Hits out at Press for Trying to Hurt Real Madrid

Real Madrid star Marcelo has played down concerns after he was taken off injured in Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday but accused the media of trying to "hurt" the team.

The Brazilian scored to help Los Blancos end their five-match winless streak in all competitions, but he was withdrawn late on after being on the receiving end of a heavy challenge.

"I feel good now," he said after the match, per Marca. "I took a hard blow, and referees have to see those things."

Marcelo was less happy with the criticism Madrid have received of late: "It's hard when you don't win, but you talk about a crisis like you want to hurt this squad. All journalists try to hurt us. Maybe it's envy because you don't know how to play football."

