2018/19 A-League Round 2 Odds: Betting Preview, Trends, Analysis for Week

After the Melbourne derby dominated the opening round of fixtures it is the all-Sydney affair that headlines the second round of the A-League season this Saturday night in the Harbour City.



Sydney FC have been the glamour side of the league over the last two years, winning two Premierships, a Championship and an FFA Cup, but with former coach Graham Arnold moving on to take the reins for the national side and several of their stars leaving, there are some signs that the Sky Blues may be losing their edge.



There has also been big change across town at the Western Sydney Wanderers with former Bayern Munich centre back Markus Babbel installed as the new manager, but despite not having many expectations this season they did manage to start impressively last week, securing a 1-1 draw in Perth.



Having won their last three against their cross-town rivals, including a 3-0 FFA Cup Semi Final win earlier this month, it is Sky Blues who are solid betting favourites at $1.80 with the draw at $3.75 and a first Wanderers win since February 2017 at $4.20, according to AustralianGambling.



Of all the results last weekend, perhaps the most surprising was Melbourne City's 2-1 win over Melbourne Victory, with Riley McGree netting the winner with 20 minutes remaining in the pulsating clash.



City will aim to make it two wins from as many starts when they head north to Gosford to take on the Central Coast Mariners who are still dealing with the media attention surrounding Usain Bolt.



Bolt has apparently been offered a contract by the club but hasn't put pen to paper yet so not only Australian but world media has an interest in where the eight-time Olympic gold medallist's football career is heading.



The visitors are $1.83 to win their seventh game from nine attempts against the Mariners who are $3.75, while the draw is at $4.



Round two begins at the same venue as the opening round did with Adelaide United this time hosting the Newcastle Jets after they earned an impressive point against Sydney last Friday.



Last season's Grand Finalists, the Jets, were poor last week, losing to the team widely predicted to finish near the bottom of the table, the Wellington Phoenix, 2-1.



Ernie Merrick's charges will need to produce a much better display if they are to compete with United, who've been in good preseason form and are set to take on the Sky Blues in the FFA Cup Final next Tuesday.



The Reds are $2.10 on the A-League odds to secure all three points with Newcastle at $3.30 and $3.50 on offer for the teams to finish all square.



Brisbane Roar ($1.72) can secure their first win of the season at home against an improved Wellington Phoenix ($4.33) on Sunday afternoon before two of the teams favoured to be challenging for the title this season, Melbourne Victory and Perth Glory, meet at Melbourne's AAMI Park.



Kevin Muscat's side started the game well against City last week with star recruit Keisuke Honda's goal in the 28th minute giving them the lead and they were unlucky not to escape with a draw after City were awarded a controversial penalty five minutes before halftime.



While last season's champions will not be happy with how they played in the second half, the team may take some time to gel, given how many fresh faces there are in the lineup.



Perth looked every bit the championship threat that they are last week, but they couldn't find the winner in the second half against a stubborn Wanderers defense.



Being at home, Melbourne are at the short price of $1.80 to salute, while the Glory are $4 and the draw is $3.75.