Patrick Peterson Trade Rumors: Jets Won't Acquire Star CB 'Barring a Miracle'

Count the New York Jets out as contenders for Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson.

On Tuesday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported the Jets did call the Cardinals about Peterson but will not acquire him "barring a miracle."

Peterson, who has been the face of Arizona's defense for the last seven-plus seasons, has requested a trade before the NFL's Oct. 30 deadline, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Cardinals have been fielding offers since Peterson's request.

Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks said the team will not be trading Peterson.

"Oh, no," Wilks told reporters Monday. "We're not trading Patrick. That's out of the question."

Wilks said Peterson has continued practicing with the team without problem.

"Patrick was here today—he hasn't spoken to me about it at all. Had a pretty good practice. No concerns whatsoever," he said. "I don't know whether or not he's really requested that. He hasn't expressed that to me but we will talk at some point in time."

Peterson, 28, has recorded 35 tackles and two interceptions this season. He's on pace to make his eighth Pro Bowl in as many seasons and has been a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing year for the Cardinals. Arizona is 1-6 through the first seven weeks and has looked like one of the worst teams in football on both sides of the ball.

Peterson is under contract through the 2020 season and has no guaranteed money remaining on his contract after 2018. His $11 million base salary for 2019 and $12.1 million base salary for 2020 are below market level for a player of his caliber.