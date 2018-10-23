Fenway Park Cheers Dave Roberts, Boos Manny Machado Before World Series Game 1

Elsa/Getty Images

As expected, Boston Red Sox fans didn't provide a warm reception for Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado ahead of Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

The Boston Herald's Jason Mastrodonato shared a clip of the reaction from the Boston crowd toward Machado during pregame ceremonies:

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts did, however, receive overwhelming cheers from Red Sox fans. Roberts played on the Red Sox team that won the World Series in 2004, the franchise's first since 1918.

Machado didn't exactly ingratiate himself to baseball fans in the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

He received an undisclosed fine for kicking the ankle of Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar while running to first in Game 4. He also appeared to make a lewd gesture toward Brewers fans during the Dodgers' Game 7 victory.

Machado's history with the Red Sox goes back to his time with the Baltimore Orioles. He especially drew the ire of Red Sox players and fans when he slid into second base and injured second baseman Dustin Pedroia last season.

The 26-year-old will likely remain a lightning rod throughout the Fall Classic.