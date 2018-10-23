Everson Griffen to Rejoin Vikings After Treatment Following Hotel Incident

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen will return to the team for practice on Wednesday, the Vikings announced Tuesday.

"We have been in communication with Everson's medical professionals throughout this process and have relied on his recommendations regarding the appropriate next steps for Everson," Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said. "We are excited to welcome Everson back to the Vikings and to see him around teammates, coaches and staff—people who care deeply about his well-being."

Chris Long of KSTP-TV shared the full statements from Spielman and Griffen:

Griffen hasn't played for the Vikings since their 29-29 tie with the Green Bay Packers in Week 2.

The 30-year-old was noticeable by his absence in the team's 27-6 Week 3 defeat to the Buffalo Bills. Head coach Mike Zimmer told reporters after the game that Griffen was "having a personal matter" and declined to go into specifics.

KSTP's Ryan Raiche reported that police had redacted Griffen's name from a report regarding an alleged incident at a Minneapolis hotel Sept. 22.

Authorities wrote in the report that a man was "verbally threatening to shoot someone in the middle of the day on Saturday." The man had grown angry when hotel staff wouldn't let him into his room. The man left without any arrests being made.

Raiche spoke to a source who confirmed the man in question was Griffen.

Upon leaving the hotel, Griffen went to teammate Trae Waynes' home and "had jumped through bushes and was shirtless," per the Star Tribune's Paul Walsh.

Walsh reported that Griffen had been taken to a mental health facility for treatment. According to Walsh, Griffen was "growing increasingly paranoid and feared someone was trying to kill him in the weeks and days" prior to the hotel incident.

Griffen provided an update on his status in an Instagram post on Sept. 27.

"This past week's events have raised many questions and I want to apologize to everyone who was impacted," he wrote. "I am currently focused on resolving personal issues with which I have been dealing for a long time. Once I have had time to address those issues, I hope to share my story with everyone."