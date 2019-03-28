Brandon Marshall, Raiders Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Former Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall will look for a fresh start on his career after reportedly signing with the Oakland Raiders, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

He is reportedly expected to make $4.1 million over one year with his newest deal.

The Broncos previously decided not to pick up his option in February, allowing him to hit the open market.

Marshall was signed through the 2020 season with about $20 million left on his deal, although only $4 million was still guaranteed, per Spotrac. He was expected to have a base salary of $6.5 million for 2019.

The 29-year-old had been a leader in the middle of the Broncos defense since 2014, racking up over 100 tackles in three of the past five years. He also set a career high with three sacks in 2017.

Unfortunately, he struggled to stay healthy in 2018 while dealing with a knee injury, finishing with only 42 tackles in 11 games (seven starts).

Todd Davis and rookie fourth-round pick Josey Jewell also stepped up in his absence, proving the team could survive without him. Considering the team's 11-21 record over the past two seasons, the squad decided it was better off giving playing time to the young players instead of an expensive veteran as the squad tries to rebuild.

Marshall was reportedly made available in trade talks during the 2018 season, per Mike Klis of 9News, and the team finally made a move in the offseason.

Even after disappointing departure from Denver, Josina Anderson of ESPN reported at least five teams were interested in the linebacker on the open market.

The Raiders eventually became the best fit, giving Marshall a chance to rehabilitate his career with a new team.

Despite his struggles from the past season, he has proved himself as an effective defender who has seven years of NFL experience and a Super Bowl ring on his resume.

This should allow him to make a significant impact in 2019 if he can remain healthy.