Early Season Panic Meter: The Most Disappointing Starts in 2018-19 Season

LeBron James isn't sweating the Lakers' hard-knocks opening to the season.

"It's all about the end game," he told Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes. "I want what's best for this team, and it takes going through some ups and downs. I know what I signed up for. This was all expected. I'm up for the task."

Patience has never been James' strong suit. This project in Los Angeles feels different because the Lakers didn't sell off their youth upon signing him. He can't possibly expect instant success while surrounded by so many sophomore and third-year players.

To the Lakers' credit, they began 2018-19 by facing three of the league's top 11 offenses—the Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and San Antonio Spurs. Los Angeles lost all three games but wasn't blown out in any of them and took care of business Wednesday against the Phoenix Suns. If they weren't one of the NBA's worst three-point and free-throw shooting teams, the Lakers wouldn't have so much action in the loss column.

However, they are struggling to find nylon from deep and the charity stripe. Only the Oklahoma City Thunder are shooting a lower percentage from distance, and the Lakers are putting in fewer than 70 percent of their foul-line attempts (24th).

A LeBron-led team should not be swishing an unimpressive number of its wide-open threes or placing 29th in catch-and-fire effective field-goal percentage. And while head coach Luke Walton is free to bemoan the officiating all he wants, JaVale McGee cannot be one of Los Angeles' five most accurate free-throw shooters.

On the bright side, the Lakers are not a complete disappointment on offense. They're treading water inside the top 10 of offensive efficiency. Lonzo Ball isn't hesitant to fire away from deep, and Josh Hart is an offensive treasure. At least two of James, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma should inevitably bolster their three-point marks.

Improvement has to come there because the Lakers don't profile as a much better defensive team. They're too small to curb volume around the rim, and their manic help defense has opened the floodgates from behind the rainbow. They have not shown an enthusiasm for getting back in transition after turnovers, and James-Kuzma frontcourts are hemorrhaging points.

Los Angeles could be in line for minor upticks somewhere. James-Kuzma-McGee arrangements would arm them with the size to fight on the glass and, long term, shouldn't jeopardize the offense's mojo.

Looking at the roster, though, the defense sort of is what it is. And given the razor-thin margin for error in the Western Conference, that's enough to wonder how much longer James and the Lakers will embrace the patience and process cards.

