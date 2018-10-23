Report: Galatasaray Want Cesc Fabregas Free Transfer amid Chelsea Exit Rumours

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Galatasaray hope to sign Chelsea playmaker Cesc Fabregas on a free transfer next summer, according to Turkish source Sozcu (h/t Emre Sarigul of Turkish-Football.com).

Fabregas is said to want to move on in search of more playing time, with Galatasaray hoping he's not offered a new contract by the Blues. It would mean the 31-year-old would be available for nothing once this season ends.

Letting Fabregas go on a free would be bordering on reckless by Chelsea. The Spaniard is still one of the more astute passers in England's top flight:

His eye for a defence-splitting pass has made Fabregas a record-breaker:

Fabregas has showcased his vision and intelligence to help Chelsea win two Premier League titles, although he's been a bit performer since acting as the creative fulcrum for Jose Mourinho's team in 2014/15.

Mourinho's successor, Antonio Conte, often favoured a two-man central midfield featuring destroyers Nemanja Matic and N'Golo Kante. Conte left the club this summer to be replaced by Maurizio Sarri, a manager whose progressive tactics should suit Fabregas.

Sarri likes his teams to move the ball quickly and incisively between the lines. His preference for keeping things neat and tidy on the deck, known as "Sarriball," could be the catalyst for reviving Fabregas' career at Stamford Bridge.

Instead, the former Arsenal and Barcelona star has made just three starts in all competitions. In fairness to Fabregas, he has impressed when he's been given chances.

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

He was in fine form during the 2-1 win away to Liverpool in the 2018 Carabao Cup back in September, with Football.London's Rob Guest saying it was "hard to tell he's been missing through injury after a positive performance."

Fabregas still has the ability to be a major asset for Chelsea's free-flowing brand of football, yet Sarri appears unconvinced since he's signed Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic and restored Ross Barkley to the starting XI to ensure creativity in midfield.

Chelsea aren't lacking for playmakers, but Sarri would be wise to reconsider Fabregas' status. He can still make the Blues tick in this season's title race.