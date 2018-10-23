Victor Moses Reportedly Considering Chelsea Future in Latest Transfer Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Chelsea's Victor Moses is said to be considering his future at the club after falling down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge this season.

According to Nizaar Kinsella of Goal, Moses is unhappy at being on the fringes of the team under new manager Maurizio Sarri, as he's featured in just 26 minutes of Premier League football so far this season.

The Nigeria international developed into a key performer under former manager Antonio Conte, where he was used as a wing-back in the Italian's 3-4-3 system. Moses was particularly brilliant in the 2016-17 term, with Chelsea storming to the Premier League title.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.