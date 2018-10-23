Victor Moses Reportedly Considering Chelsea Future in Latest Transfer Rumours

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistOctober 23, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 04: Victor Moses of Chelsea looks on during the UEFA Europa League Group L match between Chelsea and Vidi FC at Stamford Bridge on October 4, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Chelsea's Victor Moses is said to be considering his future at the club after falling down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge this season. 

According to Nizaar Kinsella of Goal, Moses is unhappy at being on the fringes of the team under new manager Maurizio Sarri, as he's featured in just 26 minutes of Premier League football so far this season.

The Nigeria international developed into a key performer under former manager Antonio Conte, where he was used as a wing-back in the Italian's 3-4-3 system. Moses was particularly brilliant in the 2016-17 term, with Chelsea storming to the Premier League title.

         

