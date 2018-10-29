MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand Entering Free Agency/Trade Season

0 of 30

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The 2018 MLB season officially wrapped on Sunday night, as the Boston Red Sox completed one of the most dominant seasons in MLB history with a World Series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After winning 108 games during the regular season, the Red Sox went 11-3 in October to claim the title.

With offseason now underway, it's time for an updated version of our leaguewide power rankings with a focus on what's to come.

For the first edition of our offseason rankings, teams will be ranked based on their outlook for the 2019 season. That took into account things like how complete the roster is heading into free agency, how active the team is expected to be and the overall direction the franchise is headed.

In other words, don't be surprised when a San Diego Padres team that won 66 games is ranked ahead of a San Francisco Giants team that won 73 games.

Again, we're looking ahead to 2019.

We'll put together fresh versions of these power rankings throughout the offseason, with teams shifting based on their wheelings and dealings. For now, this will serve as a starting point.

On a personal note, I want to say thanks to everyone for reading along all season. This was my seventh year authoring our weekly MLB power rankings here at Bleacher Report, and it's still one of my favorite parts of the job.