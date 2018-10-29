MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand Entering Free Agency/Trade Season

MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand Entering Free Agency/Trade SeasonOctober 29, 2018
The 2018 MLB season officially wrapped on Sunday night, as the Boston Red Sox completed one of the most dominant seasons in MLB history with a World Series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
After winning 108 games during the regular season, the Red Sox went 11-3 in October to claim the title.
With offseason now underway, it's time for an updated version of our leaguewide power rankings with a focus on what's to come.
For the first edition of our offseason rankings, teams will be ranked based on their outlook for the 2019 season. That took into account things like how complete the roster is heading into free agency, how active the team is expected to be and the overall direction the franchise is headed.
In other words, don't be surprised when a San Diego Padres team that won 66 games is ranked ahead of a San Francisco Giants team that won 73 games.
Again, we're looking ahead to 2019.
We'll put together fresh versions of these power rankings throughout the offseason, with teams shifting based on their wheelings and dealings. For now, this will serve as a starting point.
On a personal note, I want to say thanks to everyone for reading along all season. This was my seventh year authoring our weekly MLB power rankings here at Bleacher Report, and it's still one of my favorite parts of the job.
30. Baltimore Orioles (47-115, Fifth in AL East)
2018 Opening Day Rank: 18
Key Free Agents: CF Adam Jones, OF Colby Rasmus (retired)
Outlook
It's a long road ahead for the Baltimore Orioles.
A busy summer that included trades of Manny Machado, Kevin Gausman, Jonathan Schoop and Zach Britton is just the beginning, as there figure to be several years of rebuilding forthcoming.
With that in mind, expect to see Dylan Bundy and Mychal Givens shopped aggressively this offseason, along with anyone else on the roster who could bring back quality prospect talent.
After spending to add Alex Cobb and Andrew Cashner last offseason, the O's won't be in the market for any significant free agents this time around, though they should pursue at least a few buy-low candidates who could be turned into trade chips.
29. Kansas City Royals (58-104, Fifth in AL Central)
2018 Opening Day Rank: 27
Key Free Agents: IF Alcides Escobar, SP/RP Jason Hammel (mutual option)
Outlook
It's still unclear whether the Kansas City Royals intend to keep trading away big league talent, or if they're hoping for a quicker turnaround in the rebuilding process.
If it's the former, second baseman Whit Merrifield is an extremely valuable trade chip, and guys like Danny Duffy and Salvador Perez should be appealing to a contender at the right price.
Merrifield was the clear bright spot in 2018, as he hit .304/.367/.438 while leading the majors in hits (192) and steals (45) on his way to a 5.5 WAR season.
Adalberto Mondesi, Brad Keller, Jakob Junis and Ryan O'Hearn are all controllable pieces that showed promise. There's a lot of work to do filling out the roster around them, though.
28. Miami Marlins (63-98, Fifth in NL East)
2018 Opening Day Rank: 30
Key Free Agents: None
Outlook
The will they, won't they of trading J.T. Realmuto will be the story of the offseason for the Miami Marlins.
After gutting the roster last winter with trades of Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich, Marcell Ozuna and Dee Gordon, it's hard to see Realmuto agreeing to an extension to be part of the rebuilding process, so the time is now for the front office to sell high.
Starter Dan Straily and relievers Drew Steckenrider and Adam Conley will also be hot commodities on the trade market, and it makes sense to shop Starlin Castro to a contender as well.
Third baseman Brian Anderson was a nice surprise as a rookie, posting a 115 OPS+ with 34 doubles, 11 home runs and 65 RBI en route to 3.9 WAR. They'll need more players like him to step forward from a thin farm system to help expedite a return to relevance.
27. Detroit Tigers (64-98, Third in AL Central)
2018 Opening Day Rank: 29
Key Free Agents: SS Jose Iglesias, SP/RP Francisco Liriano, DH Victor Martinez (retired)
Outlook
Another team that has already dove head first into the rebuilding process, the Detroit Tigers will say goodbye to another veteran staple this offseason with Victor Martinez headed for retirement.
That should allow Miguel Cabrera to move into the full-time DH role, which will be the best way to keep him healthy and maximize his production with five years and $154 million left on his contract.
Right fielder Nicholas Castellanos and controllable starters Matthew Boyd and Michael Fulmer will all be the subject of trade rumors this offseason, though an extension with Castellanos remains a possibility with free agency looming for him after 2019.
The development of a dynamic group of top-tier pitching prospect down on the farm—Matt Manning, Franklin Perez, Alex Faedo, Beau Burrows and 2018 No. 1 overall pick Casey Mize—will go a long way in determining what the future holds.
In the meantime, expect more buy-low signings after they hit on Michael Fiers and Leonys Martin last offseason.
26. Toronto Blue Jays (73-89, Fourth in AL East)
2018 Opening Day Rank: 15
Key Free Agents: SP Marco Estrada, RP Tyler Clippard, IF Yangervis Solarte (club option)
Outlook
The Toronto Blue Jays opted against rebuilding last offseason and it blew up in their face.
Potential trade chips Josh Donaldson and Roberto Osuna ended up being traded for pennies on the dollar, while Marco Estrada struggled to the point that he didn't even generate any interest from contenders as a late-season rental.
They'll undoubtedly be open for business this winter, but beyond first baseman Justin Smoak and his team-friendly $8 million salary, there's not much in the way of obvious trade candidates.
While they likely won't be in a position to contend in 2019, the impending debuts of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and a number of other quality prospects will provide plenty of reason for excitement.
Next season will be about taking inventory of in-house talent and offering up unimpeded opportunities to the young players who represent the future of the team.
25. San Francisco Giants (73-89, Fourth in NL West)
2018 Opening Day Rank: 23
Key Free Agents: SP Derek Holland, C Nick Hundley, OF Gregor Blanco, 3B Pablo Sandoval, OF Hunter Pence (retired)
Outlook
What the San Francisco Giants should do this offseason is trade Madison Bumgarner for a haul of prospects, and then ship out any other veteran pieces that can either bring a solid prospect return or some salary relief.
Moving Buster Posey, Johnny Cueto and Jeff Samardzija will be tough, but they might be able to find the right deal for Joe Panik, Brandon Crawford and Brandon Belt. The bullpen trio of Will Smith, Tony Watson and Sam Dyson should also be of interest to contenders.
Then again, the Giants should have been rebuilding last winter, but instead, they went out and added Andrew McCutchen and Evan Longoria to a roster that needed far more than that to have a chance.
So who knows what the offseason has in store for this team.
They don't have the prospect depth or the financial flexibility to make any splashy additions, and it's hard to see the incumbent roster chasing down the Dodgers or Rockies.
24. Texas Rangers (67-95, Fifth in AL West)
2018 Opening Day Rank: 14
Key Free Agents: 3B Adrian Beltre, SP Yovani Gallardo, SP Bartolo Colon, RP Tony Barnette, SP Doug Fister (club option), SP Matt Moore (club option), SP Martin Perez (club option)
Outlook
The Texas Rangers entered the 2018 season with legitimate hopes of contending.
They emerge with as much uncertainty as any team in baseball, starting with the plans of future Hall of Famer Adrian Beltre, who is a free agent.
It's not out of the realm of possibility to think the front office could opt to completely blow things up this winter, with guys like Jose Leclerc, Mike Minor, Joey Gallo, Rougned Odor and Nomar Mazara all ranking as attractive trade assets.
If they do decide to keep the roster intact, rebuilding the rotation around Minor will be the top priority.
Martin Perez, Doug Fister and Matt Moore all have team options that are likely to be declined, while Yovani Gallardo and Bartolo Colon are free agents.
The Astros and A's look like the real deal and the Angels and Mariners will be extremely motivated to contend once again, so it might be time to throw in the towel on the immediate future.
23. Chicago White Sox (62-100, Fourth in AL Central)
2018 Opening Day Rank: 28
Key Free Agents: SP/RP Hector Santiago, SP Miguel Gonzalez, RP Jeanmar Gomez
Outlook
The youth movement is in full effect for the Chicago White Sox.
They're probably still at least a year away from making any serious headway in the standing, but things are headed in the right direction.
Reynaldo Lopez looks like a solid building block in the rotation, Lucas Giolito gained some valuable experience and the middle infield of Yoan Moncada and Tim Anderson combined for 4.5 WAR.
Losing Michael Kopech for the 2019 season to Tommy John surgery stings. There's plenty of other intriguing young talents on a collision course with the big league roster, though, headlined by slugger Eloy Jimenez.
Don't count them out as dark-horse players for some of the market's top free agents. They'll have the money to spend and the big-city appeal, even if they're still playing second fiddle to the Cubs.
22. Cincinnati Reds (67-95, NL Central)
2018 Opening Day Rank: 25
Key Free Agents: SP Matt Harvey
Outlook
The Cincinnati Reds had a solid offensive attack and a quietly excellent bullpen, which helped them be a thorn in the side of the rest of the NL Central all season.
The issue here has been the development of starting pitching prospects.
Guys like Robert Stephenson, Amir Garrett and Tyler Mahle were supposed to develop into cornerstone piece of the starting staff, but instead, they've enjoyed little success at the MLB level to this point.
Luis Castillo does look like a keeper, but he needs help, and until a few more consistent options step forward in the rotation it will be hard for them to take a step forward.
It would make sense to at least test the market on Scooter Gennett, Raisel Iglesias, Billy Hamilton and Anthony DeSclafani this offseason, though it remains to be seen whether they'll actually be open for business.
21. San Diego Padres (66-96, Fifth in NL West)
2018 Opening Day Rank: 24
Key Free Agents: SS Freddy Galvis, C A.J. Ellis, RP Carter Capps
Outlook
The 2018 season was not about wins and losses for the San Diego Padres.
It was about the continued development of a loaded crop of prospects, a farm system that ranked No. 1 in our final farm system rankings in September.
Second baseman Luis Urias, shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., catcher Francisco Mejia and a number of pitching prospects headlined by Chris Paddack, Logan Allen and Michel Baez could all see the majors for a good chunk of 2019.
And after the front office opened their wallets to sign Eric Hosmer last offseason, don't count out a run at another top-tier free agent. Finding an established pitcher to front the starting rotation will likely be the top priority.
It looks like they're about ready to round that corner, and once they do, we could be looking at a perennial contender.
20. Los Angeles Angels (80-82, Fourth in AL West)
2018 Opening Day Rank: 10
Key Free Agents: SP Garrett Richards, RP Jim Johnson, OF Chris Young, RP Blake Wood, RP Junichi Tazawa, OF Eric Young Jr.
Outlook
The Los Angeles Angels have two more years to get this thing right with Mike Trout in the fold.
After that, there's no guarantee the superstar center fielder won't walk in free agency, and he's likely to if the front office still hasn't found a way to field a winner.
Building out the starting rotation will be the No. 1 priority this offseason.
Tyler Skaggs, Andrew Heaney, Felix Pena, Jaime Barria, Matt Shoemaker and Nick Tropeano are among the in-house options, but it's hard to see them contending without a significant addition being made to that group.
Losing Shohei Ohtani to Tommy John surgery was a huge blow.
The offense is capable of being one of the best in baseball if everyone plays up to their potential, and more help is on the way as Taylor Ward, Matt Thaiss and Jahmai Jones look to break through at the MLB level.
19. Arizona Diamondbacks (82-80, Third in NL West)
2018 Opening Day Rank: 8
Key Free Agents: SP Patrick Corbin, CF A.J. Pollock, SP Clay Buchholz, C Jeff Mathis, IF Daniel Descalso, OF Jon Jay, RP Jake Diekman, RP Randall Delgado, C Chris Stewart
Outlook
As you can see, the Arizona Diamondbacks were ranked No. 8 in our Opening Day power rankings, after they won 93 games in 2017.
After leading the NL West for much of the year, a brutal 8-19 month of September sunk their playoff hopes, and that could be the beginning of the end for the current core.
Patrick Corbin and A.J. Pollock are both free agents this winter, while Paul Goldschmidt will hit the open market for the first time following the 2019 season.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported earlier this month that the front office is expected to "strip down the team and rebuild, with virtually everyone on the trade block" and he went on to specifically name Zack Greinke and Goldschmidt.
Then they went out and re-signed Eduardo Escobar to a three-year, $21 million extension, which doesn't exactly line up with the idea of rebuilding.
If they are open for business, they have a chance to turn the offseason on its head, but some equal opportunity retooling seems more likely.
18. New York Mets (77-85, Fourth in NL East)
2018 Opening Day Rank: 16
Key Free Agents: RP Jerry Blevins, RP A.J. Ramos, C Devin Mesoraco, IF Jose Reyes, OF Austin Jackson
Outlook
With better health, maybe things go differently for the New York Mets in 2018.
Then again, that's something that could have been said for the past few seasons, so perhaps it's just a flawed roster lacking viable depth and filled with injury-prone players.
New general manager Brodie Van Wagenen will need to decide if this team can contend with a pair of young teams on the rise in the Braves and Phillies, as well as a Nationals team that will still be flush with talent even if Bryce Harper walks.
Otherwise, it could be time to get serious about trading Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard and Zack Wheeler.
With a young offensive core led by Michael Conforto, Brandon Nimmo and Amed Rosario, and top prospects Andres Gimenez and Peter Alonso knocking on the door, this team is capable of making some noise if the pitching staff can stay healthy.
That should be reason enough to keep Van Wagenen from blowing things up, and with a few retooling moves, this team is more than capable of contending in 2019 if things break their way.
17. Seattle Mariners (89-73, Third in AL West)
2018 Opening Day Rank: 17
Key Free Agents: DH Nelson Cruz, RP Adam Warren, RP David Phelps, OF Cameron Maybin, UT Andrew Romine, IF Gordon Beckham, OF Denard Span (mutual option)
Outlook
The Seattle Mariners are still working on the longest active playoff drought in the majors, stretching back to the 116-win team from 2001 that disappointingly bowed out of the playoffs in the ALCS.
General manager Jerry Dipoto told reporters: "We do have some guys that are aging and some guys that are just coming into their own. I think that makes us like most every other team in the league. We just have to determine what our direction is and a lot of our direction will be based on that core of young players."
Right fielder Mitch Haniger, starter Marco Gonzales and closer Edwin Diaz are among the young players he was no doubt referencing, and more help could be on the way, as prospects Kyle Lewis, Evan White and Braden Bishop could all debut in 2019.
Bolstering a rotation that is led by James Paxton, Mike Leake and Gonzales will be the key to getting over the hump and into the postseason.
They'll also have a decision to make on free agent slugger Nelson Cruz, and potentially moving Robinson Cano into the everyday DH role is something they'll need to consider.
16. Minnesota Twins (78-84, Second in AL Central)
2018 Opening Day Rank: 12
Key Free Agents: 1B Joe Mauer, 2B Logan Forsythe, RP Matt Belisle, C Chris Gimenez, SP Ervin Santana (club option), DH Logan Morrison (club option)
Outlook
According to Derek Wetmore of ESPN1500, the Minnesota Twins could have as much as $70 million to spend this offseason.
It's easy to forget this was a playoff team in 2017, and there's plenty of young talent in place for them to build around with that payroll flexibility.
Jose Berrios emerged as the ace of the staff, while Eddie Rosario, Jorge Polanco, Max Kepler and Jake Cave all enjoyed strong seasons. A bounce-back performance from Miguel Sano and Byron Buxton would only add to that solid core.
Bolstering the pitching staff—both the starting rotation and the bullpen—is a must if they hope to make another run at the postseason.
Top prospects Stephen Gonsalves and Nick Gordon could make an impact in 2019, while guys like Royce Lewis, Alex Kirilloff and Brusdar Graterol are not far behind after closing out the 2018 season at High-A Fort Myers.
Spending the right way this offseason could set them up for a strong run of success.
15. Washington Nationals (82-80, Second in NL East)
2018 Opening Day Rank: 4
Key Free Agents: RF Bryce Harper, SP Jeremy Hellickson, RP Kelvin Herrera, RP Greg Holland, C Matt Wieters, 1B Mark Reynolds
Outlook
The Washington Nationals are well-positioned for life without Bryce Harper.
Juan Soto reached the majors in his age-19 season and put up huge numbers, while fellow prospect Victor Robles is waiting in the wings to step into an everyday spot in the outfield himself.
On the flip side, if the Nationals do find a way to retain Harper, that could make Robles an extremely valuable trade chip and potential centerpiece in a blockbuster deal for someone like J.T. Realmuto.
The pitching staff will once again be led by Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg, and a healthy Joe Ross could provide a significant in-house boost.
The Braves are now the team to beat in the NL East, and the Nationals have a busy offseason ahead of them, but their window hasn't slammed all the way shut just yet.
14. Pittsburgh Pirates (82-79, Fourth in NL Central)
2018 Opening Day Rank: 26
Key Free Agents: SS Jordy Mercer, 2B Josh Harrison (club option), IF Jung Ho Kang (club option)
Outlook
The Pittsburgh Pirates were clearly looking ahead to 2019 when they acquired Chris Archer and Keone Kela at the trade deadline, so expect them to approach the offseason like contenders.
The longtime middle infield tandem of Josh Harrison and Jordy Mercer is on the way out the door, which should open up a competition between Kevin Kramer, Kevin Newman, Adam Frazier and Cole Tucker to man those two spots up the middle.
Jameson Taillon and Trevor Williams are rising stars in the rotation alongside Archer, and top prospect Mitch Keller should be ready to make his debut at some point in 2019.
Chasing down the Brewers and Cubs won't be easy, but with a few solid outside-the-box additions in free agency and a strong push from their homegrown youngsters, the playoffs could be in reach next season.
13. Tampa Bay Rays (90-72, Third in AL East)
2018 Opening Day Rank: 21
Key Free Agents: RP Sergio Romo, OF Carlos Gomez
Outlook
The Tampa Bay Rays closed out the season with an impressive 28-11 stretch of games, which was enough to get them to 90 wins in a season where many expected them to be battling to avoid the AL East cellar.
With the bulk of their roster returning and more help on the way from the farm system, their strong finish could be just the start of bigger and better things.
The first item of business this offseason will be deciding whether to stick with the "opener" approach in the starting rotation.
Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow will presumably fill two traditional spots in the rotation and a healthy Brent Honeywell could push his way into a third, but after enjoying so much success with the bullpen approach to games, it's hard to see them abandoning that philosophy entirely.
It stands to reason that relievers like Jesse Chavez, Adam Warren, Bud Norris and Jorge De La Rosa who are capable of pitching multiple innings and have experience starting would be of interest.
Finding a right-handed power bat will also be a priority, and they could look to trade someone like Mallex Smith to get it done.
As always, the Rays will be working under some significant financial limitations, but this looks like a team on the cusp of big things.
12. Oakland Athletics (97-65, Second in AL West)
2018 Opening Day Rank: 20
Key Free Agents: 2B Jed Lowrie, C Jonathan Lucroy, SP Edwin Jackson, SP Trevor Cahill, RP Jeurys Familia, RP Shawn Kelley, SP Brett Anderson, OF Matt Joyce
Outlook
Even the most optimistic of projections didn't have the Oakland Athletics winning 97 games in 2018.
The offensive core of Khris Davis, Matt Chapman, Matt Olson, Stephen Piscotty and Marcus Semien will return intact, though All-Star second baseman Jed Lowrie is a free agent.
So too is catcher Jonathan Lucroy, and while his offensive production was sorely lacking, his ability to handle the young pitching staff could be reason enough to bring him back as the primary catcher.
Speaking of that young staff, that figures to be the focus of the offseason.
Sean Manaea will miss the bulk of 2019 recovering from Tommy John surgery, and veterans Edwin Jackson, Trevor Cahill and Brett Anderson are all free agents.
That leaves Mike Fiers, Daniel Mengden and Frankie Montas as the top returning starters, so adding at least one proven arm capable of eating innings will be a priority.
Otherwise, they'll be banking on top prospects Jesus Luzardo and A.J. Puk making a major impact.
11. St. Louis Cardinals (88-74, Third in NL Central)
2018 Opening Day Rank: 9
Key Free Agents: RP Bud Norris, SP/RP Tyson Ross, 1B Matt Adams, C Francisco Pena, RP Tyler Lyons
Outlook
The St. Louis Cardinals have some interesting decisions to make this winter.
Jack Flaherty, Carlos Martinez, Miles Mikolas, Michael Wacha, Luke Weaver, John Gant, Austin Gomber, Daniel Poncedeleon, Dakota Hudson and re-signed veteran Adam Wainwright will all be the mix for rotation spots.
Meanwhile, the bullpen needs to be completely rebuilt around flame-thrower Jordan Hicks, and after he walked batters at a 5.2 BB/9 clip, there's no guarantee that Hicks takes over the vacant closer spot.
Offensively, it's clear that Harrison Bader and Tyler O'Neill have earned the opportunity to play everyday and Marcell Ozuna is locked into an everyday corner spot in the outfield, so where does that leave Dexter Fowler?
Signing Manny Machado and then trading away either Kolten Wong or Jedd Gyorko is also not out of the question, and the money is there if they decide to make a splash.
This feels like a team at a crossroads with the talent to contend and the money to fill in the gaps. It's just a matter of making the right decisions this offseason.
10. Philadelphia Phillies (80-82, Third in NL East)
2018 Opening Day Rank: 19
Key Free Agents: C Wilson Ramos, IF Asdrubal Cabrera, OF Jose Bautista, RP Aaron Loup
Outlook
The Philadelphia Phillies were active on the free-agent market last offseason, adding Jake Arrieta, Carlos Santana, Tommy Hunter and Pet Neshek to bring a veteran presence to a young roster.
That could prove to be just the tip of the iceberg.
It's no secret the team has interest in both Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, and signing one or both of those game-changing talents would help solidify them as serious contenders.
The emergence of Aaron Nola as one of the best starters in baseball was perhaps the biggest development of 2018, and with Arrieta, Nick Pivetta and Vincent Velasquez filling out the staff behind him, the rotation has a chance to be a real strength.
A flashy offseason addition and another step forward from guys like Jorge Alfaro, J.P. Crawford and Scott Kingery could be enough to get them over the hump.
9. Colorado Rockies (91-72, Second in NL West)
2018 Opening Day Rank: 11
Key Free Agents: 2B DJ LeMahieu, RP Adam Ottavino, RF Carlos Gonzalez, OF Gerardo Parra, OF Matt Holliday, C Drew Butera
Outlook
The Colorado Rockies reached the postseason in back-to-back years for the first time in franchise history, forcing the Dodgers to a Game 163 for the NL West title.
The starting rotation finished 18th in the majors with a 4.17 ERA, up significantly from the 4.59 mark they posted in 2017, and the one-two punch of Kyle Freeland and German Marquez proved to be as good a duo as the franchise has ever had.
Those two will once again be joined by Tyler Anderson, Antonio Senzatela and Jon Gray next season, as the starting staff should again be a strength for a team that has long relied on out-slugging opponents.
Second baseman DJ LeMahieu is their most notable free agent, but he could conceivably be replaced in-house by Garrett Hampson and eventually top prospect Brendan Rodgers.
The bigger loss could be setup reliever Adam Ottavino, who was one of the most dominant relievers in baseball last year.
Looking to the future, star third baseman Nolan Arenado is a free agent after the 2019 season, so expect to hear his name in trade rumors. It's hard to see them flipping him now, though, with a chance to win in 2019.
8. Atlanta Braves (90-72, First in NL East)
2018 Opening Day Rank: 22
Key Free Agents: RF Nick Markakis, SP Anibal Sanchez, C Kurt Suzuki, RP Brad Brach, RP Jonny Venters, UT Ryan Flaherty, 1B Lucas Duda, C Rene Rivera
Outlook
Most expected the Atlanta Braves to take a step forward in 2018 after a 90-loss season the year before.
Few expected them to run away with the NL East.
But thanks in part to young players like Ronald Acuna Jr., Mike Foltynewicz, Ozzie Albies, Johan Camargo and A.J. Minter putting together breakout seasons, they ended up winning the division by eight games.
They were overmatched by the Dodgers in the NLDS, but it was still a wildly successful season and should serve as the foundation for bigger things to come.
Replacing veterans Nick Markakis, Kurt Suzuki and Anibal Sanchez will be the focus of the offseason, meaning they'll be on the hunt for a corner outfielder, catcher and veteran starter capable of filling a spot in the middle of the rotation.
Few teams have more trade capital than the Braves, thanks to an abundance of top-tier pitching prospects, so they could be players for any established star that hits the trade block.
At the same time, they could also stay the course and continue to develop their in-house talent. Either way, the future is extremely bright and they're now the team to beat in the division.
7. Chicago Cubs (95-68, Second in NL Central)
2018 Opening Day Rank: 2
Key Free Agents: RP Jesse Chavez, RP Justin Wilson, RP Jorge De La Rosa, 2B Daniel Murphy, SP/RP Jaime Garcia, SP Cole Hamels (club option)
Outlook
The first big decision on the docket for the Chicago Cubs will be whether to exercise their $20 million option on Cole Hamels.
Next up will be retooling an offense that went ice cold down the stretch.
"We have to be an offensive force,” GM Theo Epstein told reporters. “We should be with the talent on the roster. It’s probably time to stop evaluating this in terms of talent and start evaluating in terms of production and do everything we can to produce offense."
Rumors will swirl about the potential pursuit of Manny Machado and Bryce Harper, and both players would provide a major shot in the arm offensively.
The team could also consider trading someone from the group of Ian Happ, Kyle Schwarber and Albert Almora Jr. to unclog an outfield logjam and add a controllable talent at another spot on the roster.
With expectations at an all-time high and the window to win with this current group still wide open, the Cubs can't simply rest on their laurels.
A few big moves could be coming as they look to reclaim the NL Central.
6. Milwaukee Brewers (96-67, First in NL Central)
2018 Opening Day Rank: 13
Key Free Agents: SP Wade Miley, SP Gio Gonzalez, C Erik Kratz, RP Dan Jennings, OF Curtis Granderson, IF Eric Sogard, 3B Mike Moustakas (mutual option), RP Joakim Sora (club option), Jordan Lyles (club option)
Outlook
A lot went right for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2018.
That's not to say they're not a supremely talented team capable of winning another NL Central title in 2019, but there's no denying they got hot at the right time with a 19-7 record in September.
Manager Craig Counsell did a fantastic job supporting a less-than-dominant starting rotation with one of the league's most dangerous bullpens, and the three-headed monster of Josh Hader, Corey Knebel and Jeremy Jeffress will be back next year.
Still, it's worth wondering if the relief corps can continue to pitch at such a high level as the workload continues to pile up.
As such, adding an inning-eater to the starting rotation would go a long way. Even if it's not an ace-caliber starter, finding someone who can fill the role that Anibal Sanchez did with the Braves would be big.
Maybe they re-sign Gio Gonzalez. Maybe they go after Sanchez himself, The starting rotation can't simply be ignored, though.
Either way, this team looks like the real deal. They just need to add a few complementary pieces.
5. Cleveland Indians (91-71, First in AL Central)
2018 Opening Day Rank: 6
Key Free Agents: LF Michael Brantley, RP Andrew Miller, RP Cody Allen, 3B Josh Donaldson, RP Oliver Perez, OF Lonnie Chisenhall, OF Melky Cabrera, OF Rajai Davis, SP Josh Tomlin, IF Adam Rosales, OF Brandon Guyer (club option)
Outlook
The Cleveland Indians became the first team in MLB history to have four different pitchers reach the 200-strikeout mark in the same season.
That foursome of Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco, Trevor Bauer and Mike Clevinger returns intact next season, with rookie standout Shane Bieber to fill the No. 5 starter spot.
Offensively, Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez will once again lead the way, along with slugger Edwin Encarnacion.
The outfield will need to be completely rebuilt, though, and the first step there will be addressing the free agency of Michael Brantley. They could conceivably re-sign Brantley, move Jason Kipnis to the outfield full-time and count on a bounce-back season from Bradley Zimmer to fill the three starting spots. An outside addition of some sort would help provide some stability, though.
Moving Kipnis would also open up a spot for an outside addition at either second or third base, with Ramirez moving wherever he's needed. Re-signing Josh Donaldson could be the answer if the price is right. Otherwise, the second base market is deep this year.
4. New York Yankees (100-62, Second in AL East)
2018 Opening Day Rank: 5
Key Free Agents: SP J.A. Happ, SP CC Sabathia, OF Andrew McCutchen, RP Zach Britton, RP David Robertson, IF/OF Neil Walker, SP Lance Lynn, SS Adeiny Hechavarria, LF Brett Gardner (club option)
Outlook
For years, it looked like the New York Yankees were building toward the 2018-19 offseason and a run at one or both of Bryce Harper and Manny Machado.
Now that it's finally arrived, pitching looks like the more glaring area of need.
After swinging a blockbuster deal to acquire Giancarlo Stanton last winter and with the emergence of young core pieces like Aaron Judge, Gleyber Torres and Miguel Andujar, the offense is already one of the best in baseball.
However, the starting staff was a question mark all season, even as the club won 100 games.
Luis Severino and Masahiro Tanaka will be back in 2019 and Justus Sheffield has a chance to carve out a spot in the rotation, but after trading for rentals J.A. Happ and Lance Lynn at the deadline, it's clear more help is needed on the starting staff.
In the end, signing one or both of Patrick Corbin and Dallas Keuchel could have a far greater impact on the team moving forward than Harper or Machado would.
3. Los Angeles Dodgers (92-71, First in NL West)
2018 Opening Day Rank: 3
Key Free Agents: SS/3B Manny Machado, C Yasmani Grandal, SP Hyun-Jin Ryu, 2B Brian Dozier, RP Ryan Madson, RP John Axford, RP Daniel Hudson, RP Tom Koehler, SP Clayton Kershaw (opt-out)
Outlook
With six straight division titles and back-to-back World Series appearances under their belt, the Los Angeles Dodgers have accomplished the sustained success that all teams seek.
That said, the bitter taste of October disappointment will linger all offseason.
Manny Machado will almost certainly be headed elsewhere with Corey Seager set to return from Tommy John surgery and a hip operation. Clayton Kershaw has a big decision to make regarding his opt-out clause, but even if he does opt-out, there's a good chance he stays put.
Catcher Yasmani Grandal and left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu, on the other hand, are question marks.
The presence of top catching prospects Keibert Ruiz and Will Smith, along with defensive standout Austin Barnes, could be reason enough to let someone else pay Grandal. Ryu should find plenty of interest on the free-agent market after an excellent finish to the season, and there's an outside chance he gets a qualifying offer.
Adding at least one starting pitcher, bolstering the bullpen and sorting out who plays second base are all items on the to-do list.
2. Houston Astros (103-59, First in NL West)
2018 Opening Day Rank: 1
Key Free Agents: SP Dallas Keuchel, SP Charlie Morton, UT Marwin Gonzalez, C Martin Maldonado, DH Evan Gattis, RP Tony Sipp, C Brian McCann (club option)
Outlook
The Houston Astros looked like the team to beat when the postseason began.
Instead, they were ousted in the ALCS in their quest to repeat as World Series champions, but they should be right in the thick of things once again in 2019.
Re-signing one or both of Dallas Keuchel and Charlie Morton would solidify the starting rotation, but they could also turn over those rotation spots to some combination of Josh James, Framber Valdez and Forrest Whitley. Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and Lance McCullers Jr. are still around to front the staff.
Offensively, there's room to add a power bat at the DH spot if they're looking for more firepower, while catcher might be the biggest priority.
The free agency of Marwin Gonzalez is also worth monitoring, as his defensive versatility has been invaluable the past few seasons. If he cashes in elsewhere, a similar super-utility type will be on the shopping list.
Even with some key free agents, there's no reason to view the Astros as anything but title contenders in 2019.
1. Boston Red Sox (108-54, First in AL East)
2018 Opening Day Rank: 7
Key Free Agents: RP Craig Kimbrel, SP Nathan Eovaldi, 2B Ian Kinsler, 1B/OF Steve Pearce, RP Joe Kelly, SP/RP Drew Pomeranz, 2B Brandon Phillips, IF Eduardo Nunez (player option)
Outlook
Teams don't win 108 games and then go 11-3 in the postseason by accident.
The 2018 Boston Red Sox were nothing short of dominant, and while they enter the offseason riding high, there's work to be done with the Yankees, Astros and Indians still breathing down their necks.
Steve Pearce, Nathan Eovaldi and Craig Kimbrel all played crucial roles in the team's success in October, and the team could look to re-sign all three of them as a result.
Otherwise, finding a replacement closer and another quality starting pitcher to team with Chris Sale and David Price at the top of the rotation will be priorities.
The Red Sox will also need to focus some attention on taking care of their own players this winter.
Xander Bogaerts, Chris Sale and Rick Porcello are all free agents after the 2019 season, while Mookie Betts can walk after the 2020 campaign.
The Yankees aren't going anywhere in the AL East, so while the champs will hold the No. 1 spot to begin the offseason, there's no guarantee they keep it for Opening Day next year if they don't address those roster situations.
For now, congrats to the Red Sox players and fans alike.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted.