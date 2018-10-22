B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: LeBron 16 in Lakers Colorway, Special Kyrie 4 PE, More

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 23, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 22: The sneakers worn by Jeff Teague #0 of the Minnesota Timberwolves against the Indiana Pacers on October 22, 2018 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)
David Sherman/Getty Images

A crowded slate of nine NBA games on Monday meant players across the league had the opportunity to show off their brightly colored and fashionable kicks.

They didn't disappoint, as LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum and Jimmy Butler were among those who turned heads with their shoe choices.

          

LeBron Shows His Family Some Love

          

Damian Lillard Wows with Entrance

           

Kevin Durant Arrives in Style

        

Kyrie Irving Rocks the Red

          

Jayson Tatum Pays Homage to Breakfast Cereal

          

Lonzo Ball Dons the BBB ZO2.2019

           

Karl-Anthony Towns Goes with Home Whites

        

Jimmy Butler, Kemba Walker and Lance Stephenson Take Flight with Air Jordans

           

Jeff Teague Channels Kobe Bryant

        

Luka Doncic Is Feeling Blue

        

Mo Bamba Sports the Timbs

          

There are only three games on the Tuesday schedule, but fans will have the opportunity to see what shoes playmakers such as Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Anthony Davis and Blake Griffin bring to the table.

