B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: LeBron 16 in Lakers Colorway, Special Kyrie 4 PE, More

B/R Kicks x NBA Nightly: LeBron 16 in Lakers Colorway, Special Kyrie 4 PE, MoreOctober 23, 2018
A crowded slate of nine NBA games on Monday meant players across the league had the opportunity to show off their brightly colored and fashionable kicks.
They didn't disappoint, as LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum and Jimmy Butler were among those who turned heads with their shoe choices.
LeBron Shows His Family Some Love
Damian Lillard Wows with Entrance
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@Dame_Lillard dressed as Stone Cold and wearing the @2chainz x Versace Chain Reaction. 😂 📹@trailblazers https://t.co/bD7Xxte2yS
Kevin Durant Arrives in Style
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@KDTrey5 arriving to Oracle in the Acronym x Nike Air Presto Mid 😤 https://t.co/v2eZB0nBFp
Kyrie Irving Rocks the Red
Jayson Tatum Pays Homage to Breakfast Cereal
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@jaytatum0 wearing the Nike Kyrie 4 “Lucky Charms” against Orlando https://t.co/EZ0NdPvBAX
Lonzo Ball Dons the BBB ZO2.2019
Karl-Anthony Towns Goes with Home Whites
Jimmy Butler, Kemba Walker and Lance Stephenson Take Flight with Air Jordans
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@JimmyButler wearing the Air Jordan 31 Low vs. the Pacers https://t.co/iuZ7hQLCmg
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@KembaWalker brings out the Air Jordan 10 "Cool Grey" against Toronto https://t.co/A0BfPhKKAP
B/R Kicks @brkicks
.@StephensonLance warming up in the Air Jordan 11 “Platinum Tint” tonight https://t.co/VD8HN8CMg6
Jeff Teague Channels Kobe Bryant
Luka Doncic Is Feeling Blue
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Closer view of @luka7doncic’s kicks from pregame! #MFFL #MavsKicks https://t.co/D3VGylff4q
Mo Bamba Sports the Timbs
SLAM @SLAMonline
Mo Bamba really brought out the Timbs for his first NBA game in the northeast. Mans is New York as hell. 🗽 https://t.co/DZHy070NQj
There are only three games on the Tuesday schedule, but fans will have the opportunity to see what shoes playmakers such as Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Anthony Davis and Blake Griffin bring to the table.
