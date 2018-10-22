Chelsea's Marco Ianni Charged with Improper Conduct After Jose Mourinho Brawl

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Chelsea coach Marco Ianni has been charged with improper conduct for his behaviour in the 2-2 draw against Manchester United, celebrating the late equaliser in front of Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho.

Sky Sports Premier League reported the news:

