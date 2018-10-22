Chelsea's Marco Ianni Charged with Improper Conduct After Jose Mourinho Brawl

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 20: Stewards hold back Jose Mourinho, Manager of Manchester United Chelsea assistant Marco Ianni makes his way towards the tunnel during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on October 20, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Chelsea coach Marco Ianni has been charged with improper conduct for his behaviour in the 2-2 draw against Manchester United, celebrating the late equaliser in front of Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho.

Sky Sports Premier League reported the news:

   

