Chelsea's Marco Ianni Charged with Improper Conduct After Jose Mourinho Brawl

Chelsea's Marco Ianni Charged with Improper Conduct After Jose Mourinho BrawlOctober 22, 2018
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Chelsea coach Marco Ianni has been charged with improper conduct for his behaviour in the 2-2 draw against Manchester United, celebrating the late equaliser in front of Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho.
Sky Sports Premier League reported the news:
Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL
BREAKING: The @FA have charged @ChelseaFC coach Marco Ianni with alleged improper conduct following goal in 96th minute of game against @ManUtd. https://t.co/UkCVdNN0v4
