Jose Mourinho Discusses Real Madrid, Status at Manchester United in Presser

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has ruled out a return to Real Madrid, telling reporters he wants to stay at Old Trafford and see out his contract with the Red Devils through 2020. He also confirmed Alexis Sanchez will not feature in the UEFA Champions League match against Juventus.

The Portuguese tactician faced the press ahead of United's match on Tuesday and was asked about rumours he could replace Julen Lopetegui at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. Per sportswriter Chris Winterburn, he made it clear that won't happen:

Lopetegui has lost four of his last five matches with Los Blancos, and his time in the capital appears to be over. Mourinho is also on thin ice, leading to the speculation.

The former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss was combative with the media on Monday, repeatedly expressing his displeasure with the questions and the press conference in general, per Charlotte Duncker of the Manchester Evening News.

He relayed team news for the Juventus match, saying Sanchez won't face the Bianconeri:

He also named the Italian champions as Champions League favourites:

Mourinho was asked about the 2-2 draw against Chelsea during the weekend and the incident at the end of the match, when he tried to confront a Blues assistant who celebrated in his face.

Per sportswriter Simon Stone, the Special One said the incident is in the past and called on everyone to give the assistant, Marco Ianni, a "second chance":

He was in no mood to talk about Paul Pogba, per sportswriter Samuel Luckhurst:

The Red Devils will host Italian giants Juventus on Tuesday. The Bianconeri dropped points for the first time this season during the weekend in a 1-1 draw against Genoa. They currently lead Group H, sitting two points ahead of United. Valencia and Young Boys round out the group.