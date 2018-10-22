Leonardo Bonucci Says He Spurned Manchester United for Juventus Homecoming

VI-Images/Getty Images

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has said he turned down a move to Manchester United in the summer and wasn't interested in any other team after learning his former club wanted him back.

Bonucci moved to AC Milan in a shock 2017 transfer but left after only one season at the San Siro. United were linked with him in the 2018 summer window, but the Italian told the Telegraph's Jason Burt there was no other option once Juventus entered the race:

“Basically there have been some possibilities both with Manchester City and with Manchester United. With Manchester City when I received that offer (in 2016) I actually talked to the club, I talked to Juventus and we decided that it was good for me to stay and to keep on winning with Juventus. And this year when I was told there was a possibility to go back home, to come back to Juventus I just stopped listening to any other offers and I decided to come back here.”

When asked if United made an offer ahead of the 2018-19 campaign, Bonucci replied "yes."

