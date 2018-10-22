Bayern Munich Transfer News: Nabil Fekir Scouted in Latest Rumours

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2018

Lyon French midfielder Nabil Fekir smiles as he answers journalists questions on October 1, 2018, at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais stadium in Decines-Charpieu, central-eastern France, on the eve of the C1 football match Olympique Lyonnais (OL) vs Shakhtar Donetsk. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD / AFP) (Photo credit should read JEFF PACHOUD/AFP/Getty Images)
JEFF PACHOUD/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have reportedly scouted Lyon star Nabil Fekir ahead of the January transfer window.

According to German outlet Kicker (h/t the Mirror's Mark Jones), Bayern's chief scout Laurent Bosser watched Fekir when Lyon faced Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League earlier in October.

It's said Bayern are eager to add more talent to their squad following a poor start to the season that has left them fourth in the Bundesliga after eight matches, four points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund. 

                            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.     

Related

    Arsenal, Everton Join Bayern in Race for Hamburg Star Bates

    FC Bayern Munich logo
    FC Bayern Munich

    Arsenal, Everton Join Bayern in Race for Hamburg Star Bates

    teamtalk.com
    via teamtalk.com

    Lopetegui Doesn't Know If He'll Be in Charge for El Clasico

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Lopetegui Doesn't Know If He'll Be in Charge for El Clasico

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Real Madrid Considering Zlatan to Solve Goals Crisis

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Real Madrid Considering Zlatan to Solve Goals Crisis

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Neuer Among Buffon's Top 3 Keepers

    FC Bayern Munich logo
    FC Bayern Munich

    Neuer Among Buffon's Top 3 Keepers

    Ian Watson
    via Football365