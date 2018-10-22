Bayern Munich Transfer News: Nabil Fekir Scouted in Latest Rumours

JEFF PACHOUD/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have reportedly scouted Lyon star Nabil Fekir ahead of the January transfer window.

According to German outlet Kicker (h/t the Mirror's Mark Jones), Bayern's chief scout Laurent Bosser watched Fekir when Lyon faced Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League earlier in October.

It's said Bayern are eager to add more talent to their squad following a poor start to the season that has left them fourth in the Bundesliga after eight matches, four points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund.

