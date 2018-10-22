Julen Lopetegui Can't Confirm He'll Be Real Madrid Boss for Sunday's El Clasico

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui couldn't guarantee he'll be Real Madrid manager for Sunday's El Clasico clash against Barcelona, as the club looks to end its five-game winless streak against Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday.

Los Blancos host Czech outfit Plzen in the UEFA Champions League, following on from Saturday's 2-1 home defeat to Levante. When asked at a press conference on Monday if he expected to be in charge for Sunday's trip to the Camp Nou, Lopetegui replied: "I can't confirm any more than now. I am sat here. We are concentrated on the present and on what happens today."

The loss to Levante sparked a new wave of speculation in the Spanish press, with suggestions the former Spain coach could be fired from his role this week.

