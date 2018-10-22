Julen Lopetegui Can't Confirm He'll Be Real Madrid Boss for Sunday's El Clasico

Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui couldn't guarantee he'll be Real Madrid manager for Sunday's El Clasico clash against Barcelona, as the club looks to end its five-game winless streak against Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday. 

Los Blancos host Czech outfit Plzen in the UEFA Champions League, following on from Saturday's 2-1 home defeat to Levante. When asked at a press conference on Monday if he expected to be in charge for Sunday's trip to the Camp Nou, Lopetegui replied: "I can't confirm any more than now. I am sat here. We are concentrated on the present and on what happens today."

The loss to Levante sparked a new wave of speculation in the Spanish press, with suggestions the former Spain coach could be fired from his role this week.

             

