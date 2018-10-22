Report: Jose Mourinho Asks Manchester United to Fund Kalidou Koulibaly Transfer

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistOctober 22, 2018

UDINE, ITALY - OCTOBER 20: Kaldou Koulibaly of SSC Napoli celebrates the victory after the Serie A match between Udinese and SSC Napoli at Stadio Friuli on October 20, 2018 in Udine, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)
Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly requested the funds necessary to sign Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly during the January transfer window. 

The Senegal international signed a new contract at the Stadio San Paolo earlier in 2018, but the Sunday Times (h/t Mirror's Alex Smith) reported he's open to a move to the Premier League, and Mourinho is interested.

United failed to recruit a centre-back in the summer after executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward reportedly decided there was little value in the market.

        

