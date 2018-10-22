Marquinhos Wishes Barcelona, Real Madrid 'Good Luck' in Neymar Transfer Hopes

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos has jokingly wished reported Neymar suitors Barcelona and Real Madrid "good luck" in their attempts to prise his team-mate away from the Parc des Princes.

Neymar left the Camp Nou in August 2017 but has been linked with a move back to La Liga ever since. The Brazil forward was rested for Sunday's 5-0 win over Amiens, after which Marquinhos said to reporters:

"I wish Real Madrid and Barcelona the best of luck in their attempt to bring Neymar away from here.

"People know what our president is like, how he is with his people and how he loves our important players.

"So I don't see any reason why he should leave. He has even denied it on social media, so I can't speak for him. You should ask him."

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel was also asked for his opinion on the speculation and reiterated his belief Neymar would remain: "I don't know about that. It is October!"

Incumbent Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde could be a happy benefactor from the deal if it is a return to Catalonia Neymar is seeking. He failed to rule out a move when recently quizzed on the matter, although he also appeared hesitant to humour the matter, via Goal:

Neymar left Barca in a world-record £200 million deal, which was so far ahead of anything else paid in the market that it raises the question as to whether either Real or the Blaugrana could finance a return for the South American.

Marquinhos evidently trusts the higher powers at the French club to do as they have for much of the past seven years and put up a strong front around their most expensive assets.

Neymar himself has talked down speculation and recently branded the rumours "fake news" on his Instagram story, per Goal's report.

The 26-year-old has scored eight goals and recorded three assists in eight Ligue 1 appearances this season. However, Bundesliga writer Alex Chaffer recently illustrated how a club doesn't need to spend mammoth amounts of money to create success:

Paco Alcacer won't return to Barcelona from his loan at Borussia Dortmund next summer. Goal's Robin Bairner reported Borussia Dortmund have already informed the club of their intention to make his loan permanent for the prescribed €23 million (£20 million) fee.

Real are under more pressure to recruit in attack. They re-signed Mariano Diaz from Lyon after Cristiano Ronaldo left to join Juventus in the summer, but the forward line still needs replenishing.

Nevertheless, PSG boss Tuchel has remained calm on the topic all along and appears happy to be working alongside Neymar: