Missouri's Jontay Porter to Miss Entire Season After Tearing ACL in Scrimmage

Missouri Tigers forward Jontay Porter tore his MCL and ACL during a scrimmage Sunday and will miss the entire 2018-19 college basketball season.

Tom Martin of KCTV5 News shared the statement from Missouri:

Porter, the brother of Denver Nuggets rookie Michael Porter Jr., averaged 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists as a freshman in 2017-18.

