Missouri's Jontay Porter to Miss Entire Season After Tearing ACL in Scrimmage

Missouri's Jontay Porter to Miss Entire Season After Tearing ACL in ScrimmageOctober 22, 2018
Missouri Tigers forward Jontay Porter tore his MCL and ACL during a scrimmage Sunday and will miss the entire 2018-19 college basketball season.
Porter, the brother of Denver Nuggets rookie Michael Porter Jr., averaged 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists as a freshman in 2017-18.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
