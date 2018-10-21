Missouri's Jontay Porter to Miss Entire Season After Tearing ACL in Scrimmage

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2018

ST LOUIS, MO - MARCH 08: Jontay Porter #11 of the Missouri Tigers dribbles the ball against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second round of the 2018 SEC Basketball Tournament at Scottrade Center on March 8, 2018 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Missouri Tigers forward Jontay Porter tore his MCL and ACL during a scrimmage Sunday and will miss the entire 2018-19 college basketball season.

Tom Martin of KCTV5 News shared the statement from Missouri:

Porter, the brother of Denver Nuggets rookie Michael Porter Jr., averaged 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists as a freshman in 2017-18.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

